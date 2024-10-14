The odds-on Desert Flower, in routing her field, produced one of the best performances in this race since it moved permanently to Newmarket, her effort, clearly bettered only by Minding in that period, such a view of the form supported by a good timefigure in a soundly-run race, even if the contest lacked a bit of depth, the winner opposed by 3 other unbeaten fillies, though her closest market rival was the filly that had finished second to her in the May Hill; the field raced as one group on the stand side of centre.

DESERT FLOWER, on softer ground than previously, beat the runner-up by 4 lengths further than in the May Hill and showed much improved form, producing one of the best performances in this race in the last dozen years, setting herself up for a clash with another unbeaten filly, Lake Victoria, the Cheveley Park winner, in next year's One Thousand Guineas; waited with, shaken up 3f out, led over 2f out, went clear soon after, kept on well final 1f, impressive; she's an exciting filly for next year, likely to stay 1¼m on pedigree, though wouldn't be sure to stay the Oaks trip (promoted after this to favourite for the race in some quarters).

JANUARY reopposed Desert Flower and was beaten even more comprehensively than she had been in the May Hill, though she ran with credit, surely a case of the winner improving, her effort in trying to go with that filly telling in the closing stages; in touch, travelled well, headway over 2f out, not quicken under 2f out, no extra well inside final 1f; she's had a fuller campaign than either of her stable companions and isn't so obviously bred for middle distances, so they may improve past her at 3 yrs, though her physique offers some prospect that she can find further improvement.

BALLET SLIPPERS acquitted herself well up markedly in grade, sticking to her task after initially being unable to go with the runner-up in pursuit of the winner; close up, took keen hold, shaken up under 3f out, led briefly soon after, outpaced 2f out, stayed on again final 1f; will stay at least 1¼m; she doesn't have the substance of her stable companions, but she's bred to come into her own as a 3-y-o and she is surely open to further improvement next year.

DREAMY had looked highly promising in winning her first 2 starts, but she'd still been green last time and didn't look to have the experience needed at this level, finishing well held; led, shaken up under 3f out, ran green, headed soon after, quickly lost place; she's superbly bred, like her 2 stable companions out of a racemare rated over 120 by Timeform, and she will surely resume progress at 3 yrs.

TABITI was well held, losing her unbeaten record with a bit of a whimper, successful in a Group 3 at 6f last time, but here in trouble well before the longer trip became a factor (should stay 1m); held up, shaken up over 3f out, left behind 2f out.

ANNA SWAN came into the race unbeaten, but this was a far sterner test than either of her previous races and she was well held, just not up to the task at this stage of her career; held up, pushed along under 3f out, left behind 2f out; she is bred to stay at least 1¼m.

CALIFORNIA DREAMER, still a maiden, had run with credit to make the frame in 3 lesser pattern events on her last 3 starts, but was just outclassed in this, beaten well before the extra 1f became an issue (by a speed influence; dam won at 11f, though only 3 of her 5 previous foals have proven themselves beyond 7f); held up, shaken up over 3f out, left behind 2f out.