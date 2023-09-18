Timeform analysis | Continuous wins the St Leger

Read Timeform's report of the St Leger, in which Continuous ran out an emphatic winner.

The final classic of the season, with a representative field, if not one that beforehand looked to contain an outstanding prospect; the presence of the King and Queen to see Desert Hero and Dettori on Arrest riding in a British classic for the final time might have made wins for either of that pair a better story, but a convincing win for the runner with the best form will have to do, Continuous under a confident Moore scoring decisively, putting up a performance well up to standard for the race, having more speed and class than his rivals, though also seeing out the trip well in a soundly-run race.

CONTINUOUS (JPN) has proved most progressive on his last 3 starts and just outclassed his rivals, having a better turn of foot than some stout stayers, but able to see the longer trip out well himself; held up, took keen hold, effort over 3f out, good progress to lead over 2f out, quickened on and in command soon after, kept on well final 1f, comfortably; he's in the Champion Stakes rather than the Long Distance Cup at Ascot, though a crack at the Arc might be more likely for all he would need supplementing, the Japan Cup also an option given his sire, a good race at around 1m4f looking within his compass next year if not this. ARREST (IRE), the choice of Dettori on his final ride in a British classic, improved again upped in trip, ridden rather differently in a race with others to make the pace, lacking the winner's turn of foot but seeing things out well; took keen hold in mid-division, shaken up 3f out, every chance over 2f out, outpaced by winner, stayed on; he's in the Long Distance Cup and would be an interesting contender if sent for that. DESERT HERO, warm beforehand, ran well upped in grade, looking well served by the greater test of stamina; held up, shaken up over 3f out, not clear run briefly, kept on well final 1f; shapes as if he will stay 2m (though unlike the second and fourth not in the Long Distance Cup) and may do better still as his stamina is further tested. TOWER OF LONDON (IRE), upped in trip, is a brother to the St Leger winner Capri, and he looked well suited by the increased test of stamina, running his best race; soon steadied, shaken up 3f out, chased leaders 2f out, not quicken final 1f; he holds a couple of entries at 2m, including intriguingly the Melbourne Cup, and may have more to offer again at that trip.

GREGORY, on softer ground than previously (deserted by Dettori as a result), ran creditably, paying late on for his exertions, though essentially just not quite good enough; close up, upsides 5f out, went on early in straight, headed over 2f out, not quicken, faded well inside final 1f; he's been asked a lot in his first season and has the scope to develop again at 4 yrs. CHESSPIECE, closely matched with the third on their running at Goodwood, looked in fine shape, as well as any, but he just wasn't in the same form in a much more truly-run contest; tracked pace, shaken up early in straight, left behind 3f out. MIDDLE EARTH, on softer ground than previously, was below form, up in grade, in trouble once the leaders pressed for home into the straight; slowly into stride, held up in rear, not settle fully, labouring over 4f out; he'd looked most progressive prior to this and may yet improve further under different circumstances in calmer waters. DENMARK, after just 7 days off, in theory wasn't a totally forlorn hope on form, but he was here as pacemaker and did that job well, though he again looked far from straightforward under pressure and is in danger of going the wrong way; led, shaken up straight, headed soon after, hung badly left, weakened over 2f out. ALEXANDROUPOLIS (IRE) faced a stiff task in this grade at an early stage still of his career, and he wasn't near up to the task; mid-field, shaken up early in straight, left behind 3f out.