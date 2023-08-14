The first 2-y-o Group 1 of the year in Europe went the way of a rapidly-improving colt, Bucanero Fuerte providing Adrian Murray - a trainer who prior to last year had trained just 3 winners on the Flat in Ireland - with by far and away his most important success to date; the favourite failed to meet expectations and supporters of the winner had few anxious moments, the outcome in little doubt from halfway.

BUCANERO FUERTE improved another chunk to follow up his Railway Stakes win in dominant fashion, always front rank and having matters in hand entering the final 1f; broke fast, prominent, went on soon after halfway, drew clear, kept on well; previous comments about the suitability of 7f still apply and he'll be a major player in the National Stakes back here next month.

PORTA FORTUNA (IRE) ran at least as well in defeat as when winning the time before, possibly inconvenienced by racing away from the main action but unlikely to have beaten the winner in any case; raced near side, chased leaders, travelled well, ridden over 1f out, kept on, no match for winner; will presumably be back against her own sex next time, the Moyglare and/or the Cheveley Park likely to be on her agenda.

GIVEMETHEBEATBOYS (IRE) ran to a similar level as to when last seen in the Coventry, a bit further behind Bucanero Fuerte on this occasion but leaving the firm impression that he is ready for a step up to 7f now; chased leaders, ridden over 2f out, stayed on, took third final strides.

UNQUESTIONABLE (FR) wasn't in the same form as last time, though the fact that he got very worked up in his stall beforehand offers some mitigation (reportedly banged his head and lost a front shoe); chased leaders, pushed along over 2f out, no extra final 1f and run out of third close home; is better than could show here and well worth another chance.

GAENARI (IRE) ran as well as could be expected in this company; awkward leaving stalls, held up, pushed along around 2f out, kept on, never landed a blow.

HIS MAJESTY (IRE) ran poorly for no obvious reason; held up, ridden over 2f out, made no impression; type to bounce back quickly.

LAUNCH (USA) was in the race as a pacemaker but was barely able to do that job; raced near side, led after 1f, weakened.