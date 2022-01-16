Only the pair who headed the market produced their best in a race that wasn't quite the intended test with the omission of three fences down the back due to the low sun, though this should still be viewed a top-quality Grade 3 novice given the level of the duo who pulled well clear, Bob Olinger looking destined for the very top.

Bob Olinger made it two from two over fences - and six out of seven in his career - following some intensive schooling during his nine weeks off. Ferny Hollow is the only horse who has got the better of him to date, and that in a race that was very much a 'home game' for his conqueror over 2m, Bob Olinger every bit as an exciting chasing prospect, his jumping having improved from his first taste of the larger obstacles, the locker seemingly nowhere near empty as he eased clear of a smart one on the run-in; chased leaders, jumped soundly, travelled fluently, challenged two out, led early in straight, asserted last, had bit in hand.

Capodanno improved on chasing debut form, particularly with regards to his jumping, but he simply bumped into one destined for the very top, Capodanno himself still a very smart chaser in the making, his future probably over longer trips; pressed leader, jumped well, led three out, tackled next, headed early in straight, no match for winner.

Gaillard Du Mesnil went backwards from chasing bow, beaten much further by Capodanno this time, and it's a strong possibility he just isn't so good a chaser as he is a hurdler, that he isn't an obvious chaser on looks having been raised following his Ballymore second (7½ lengths behind Bob Olinger); mid-division, not fluent two out, some headway after, plugged on straight; he's perhaps worth trying over further next time assuming he's kept over fences.

West Cork Wildway failed to progress up in grade after nine weeks off and possibly lacks the gears for anything short of around 3m at this sort of level; chased leaders, lost place three out, kept on again gradually straight.