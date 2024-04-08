Sporting Life
Notable Speech impresses at Kempton
Notable Speech impresses at Kempton

Timeform analysis | 2000 Guineas contender Notable Speech

By Tony McFadden
17:38 · MON April 08, 2024

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform ratings reaction following Notable Speech's impressive display at Kempton where he marked himself out as a credible Classic contender.

Notable Speech had created a big impression on his first couple of starts over Kempton's mile, readily beating the subsequent Listed winner Cuban Tiger on the second occasion, and he further enhanced his reputation when stylishly completing the course-and-distance hat-trick on Saturday, earning a Timeform rating of 119p that makes him one of the highest-rated three-year-olds around.

Subsequent Group-race winners Mostahdaf and Maljoom feature on the recent roll of honour of Saturday's contest and, following his stylish success, Notable Speech looks like one who will be winning at a high level if translating his ability to the turf.

A steady gallop at Kempton on Saturday should have inconvenienced Notable Speech who was held up at the rear of the five-runner field and he still had plenty on his plate entering the straight. However, William Buick always seemed confident he had matters under control and his mount duly found a sharp turn of foot when asked to pick up the leaders, quickening two lengths clear under just a hands-and-heels ride.

The closing sectional time that Notable Speech clocked earned him a significant upgrade and he has been handed a Timeform rating of 119p. That means only City of Troy (125p) and Henry Longfellow (120p) are rated higher among this season's three-year-olds, and it also places him 1 lb higher than Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Ancient Wisdom who won an ordinary renewal of the Group 1 Futurity Trophy last season.

Notable Speech needs to prove his effectiveness on turf and an undulating track, but he has made giant strides in a short space of time and looks like one of the most likely to capitalise should City of Troy fail to meet expectations in the 2000 Guineas.

Timeform's highest-rated three-year-old males:

125p City of Troy
120p Henry Longfellow
119p Notable Speech
119p Vandeek
118 Ancient Wisdom

MOST READ RACING

