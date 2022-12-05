Get the Timeform view on three of Saturday's standout performances from Jonbon, Edwardstone and Noble Yeats.

Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase, Sandown

The very exciting Jonbon faced just one serious rival as it turned out, but he swept him away in taking fashion, producing a performance among the very best in this race in the last 20 years, the runner-up good enough to have won several recent editions himself, Jonbon another top-notch two-mile chaser for a stable that has had a string of them in the last decade; the overall time was similar to that for the Tingle Creek, not unusual for that to be the case, this race run earlier on a day that normally brings with it testing ground. Jonbon is clearly going to be a chaser of the highest class, judged on this faultless display, sure to be very hard to beat in the novice division this winter; led, jumped well, tanked along, kicked on four out, quickened clear approaching last, impressive; a really exciting prospect, he's sure to take all the beating wherever he goes this season, clearly one for the Sporting Life Arkle while the following day's striking Drinmore winner (Mighty Potter) will likely stay around two and a half miles. Jonbon's Timeform rating (161p from 152P)

Betfair Tingle Creek Chase, Sandown

This had all the makings of a vintage Tingle Creek, with the winners of three of the four British open Grade 1 events from last season, as well as the winners of both the Sporting Life Arkle and Maghull for novices, plus runners-up in the Champion Chase and Dublin Chase, and, while it didn't produce a classic Sandown finish, the performance of the winner left no doubt that he's a force to be reckoned with out of novice company, producing a performance matched in this race only by Altior since the epic 2004 renewal, which was one of the greatest races of the century; the pace was good, the race ideal for one ridden as the winner was. Edwardstone immediately made the necessary step up on his first run out of novice company, ideally served by the way the race was run (as he had been when winning the Henry VIII by a wide margin last season) but still deserving full credit for a performance out of the top drawer in reversing Aintree form with Gentleman du Mee freshened up again, marking him down as the main threat to the Irish challenge in the top two-mile chases this season, the Clarence House and Champion Chase obvious ports of call after this taking success; held up, travelled well, mistake eighth, headway after four out, led soon after two out, quickened clear, kept on well run-in, ridden out. Edwardstone's Timeform rating (172 from 163)

Boylesports Many Clouds Chase

A closely-matched field on paper so it was impressive that Grand National winner Noble Yeats surged to the front with such authority approaching the last, all the more so because the next three home - comprising a pair of Grade 1 winners and one the most progressive handicappers around - all ran somewhere close to their best. Noble Yeats was better than ever returned to the scene of his finest hour, turning in a performance that suggests connections ought to be thinking in terms of the top staying chases, the manner of this success suggesting there could be even more to come from a chaser who's improved hand over fist since last spring; in touch, jumped well, shaken up three out, picked up really well to lead before last, stayed on strongly. Noble Yeats's Timeform rating (166 from 156)