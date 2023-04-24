Check out the Timeform analysis on the four big Classic trials across Newmarket and Newbury last week.

Newbury Saturday - Fred Darling Nine of the 12 hold an entry in the One Thousand Guineas, potentially making this a more informative trial for that race than it sometimes is, the best 2-y-o form represented by the Cheveley Park fourth Swingalong, that she was beaten comfortably after dictating by a pair having just their second run certainly encouraging for their prospects; the race was more steadily run than the following Greenham, plenty in contention 2f out, the front 2 doing well to assert so well as they did.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

REMARQUEE after 7 months off, improved plenty for her debut, successfully taking the step up in grade, signs that she was still in need of experience (or possibly not entirely straightforward, family often end up tried in headgear); in touch, effort 2f out, ran green, carried head bit awkwardly, hung left, rider dropped whip, led last ½f, ran on; sure to go on to better things, a serious Guineas contender, if she handles the track. STENTON GLIDER (IRE) after 7 months off (withdrawn after refusing to enter stalls on intended outing in December) and up in grade, was much improved from debut, well positioned but responding well when asked for her effort, plenty to like about her performance, enough there to allow her to take her chance in the Guineas; close up, raced freely, ridden 2f out, led over 1f out, headed last ½f, kept on; likely to stay 1m; she was the pick of the field on looks and is sure to progress further. SWINGALONG (IRE) the pick on form but clearly vulnerable to less exposed types, ran respectably after 7 months off, beaten fair and square, doing enough to think she's effective at 7f; led, ridden over 2f out, headed over 1f out, not quicken, kept on last ½f. Newbury Saturday - Greenham Stakes The Dewhurst winner Chaldean was the most keenly anticipated of all the runners in the Guineas trials this week, but his participation, at least with Dettori on board, lasted all of 2 strides, his departure removing a fair amount of interest, though that shouldn't overshadow a smart effort by the winner, who made all in a good time; the winner is one of 3 not entered in the Guineas, though that was deliberate, following his defeat in the Dewhurst, and he looks a leading contender for the Poulains, his performance here well up to standard for the Greenham.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

ISAAC SHELBY under more testing conditions, after 7 months off, showed much improved form, given an enterprising ride and essentially unchallenged, but his performance backed up by a good timefigure; led, went with zest, ridden under 2f out, kept on well, pushed out; will continue to give a good account, not entered at Newmarket, but likely to be a leading contender in the Poulains. CHARYN (IRE) ran well after 7 months off, as expected seeing out the 1f longer trip well, likely to take his chance in the Guineas and more required there; chased leader, ridden 3f out, kept on well final 1f, no impression on winner; will stay 1m. THEORYOFEVERYTHING was asked a stern question, just 3 weeks after his debut and shaped encouragingly, still quite babyish beforehand and not totally clued up in the race either; held up, headway 3f out, hung left, ran green, kept on gradually final 1f, never on terms; will be suited by 1m; remains open to improvement. Newmarket Thursday - Craven Stakes All bar The Foxes are entered in the Two Thousand Guineas - he's entered in the Irish version and the Derby - though none of them were at shorter than 25/1 in the ante-post lists beforehand and 4 of them were at triple-figure odds, including the winner; that doesn't suggest a Craven that ought to have a major bearing on the classic, though the winner, beaten twice by Chaldean at 2 yrs, showed improvement and produced a performance around standard for the race, the runner-up shaping well with longer distances in mind; the field raced up the centre, the first 2 more towards the near side, though the action ended up much more towards the far rail.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

INDESTRUCTIBLE (IRE) on first outing since leaving Michael O'Callaghan after 7 months off, proved better than ever, putting himself in the Guineas picture and paying quite a compliment to Chaldean, who beat him twice last year, still more needed if he's to turn the tables on that one or better Auguste Rodin; prominent, raced freely, led after 2f, headed halfway, shaken up over 2f out, rallied to lead again final 1f, ridden out. THE FOXES (IRE) had created a generally favourable impression at 2 yrs and built on that with a smart effort on his first outing since September, likely that there will be more still to come when he goes over further (will stay at least 1¼m), a Derby trial surely the next option for him; held up initially, took keen hold, headway after 2f, led on bridle 2f out, shaken up soon after, hung right, headed final 1f, one paced. DANCING MAGIC (IRE) still a maiden, showed improved form after 6 months off, continuing to be highly tried, as he was at 2 yrs; led 2f, close up after, led again halfway, headed 2f out, not quicken, kept on late on; he will be suited by further than 1m. Newmarket Wednesday - Nell Gwyn Stakes The joint-largest field for the Nell Gwyn this century, though it was a case of quantity over quality on paper, none of the 10 that had run at pattern level having contested a Group 1, just 2 of them successful at even Group 3 level, those with established form looking someway short of the standard usually required, perhaps not surprising that one of the 5 once-raced winners that made up the rest of the line-up came out on top, even if it wasn't the one the market anticipated; the field raced across the track, the winner and third among a quintet that raced more towards the near side, Mammas Girl coming from last 2f out and nearest the stand rail, the cover she got into the significant headwind surely an advantage, even if the pace wasn't overly strong, her turn of foot impressive, though the form shown looks no more than average for the race and she will need to improve further to become the third Nell Gwyn winner to follow up in the Guineas this century, Speciosa and, last year, Cachet the other pair.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!