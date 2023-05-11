Even with a cautionary note about the very testing conditions, it was impossible not to be taken with the performance of Savethelastdance, who handled the ground better than any horse all day, sweeping to the front and going away to win by a jumping distance, her performance not the easiest to pin down, but even a low view suggests a level well in advance of a typical Cheshire Oaks scorer, entitled to be a short price for Epsom on the back of this.

SAVETHELASTDANCE (IRE) hardly had the profile of a top-flight filly prior to her win at Leopardstown, but she looked good that day and found a deal of improvement up in grade, evidently very much at home on testing ground, but the manner in which she put the race to bed promising that she's likely to be fully effective away from the mud; in rear, ran green early, good headway 3f out, led 2f out, quickened clear soon after, kept on well final 1f, impressive; she's already at a level good enough to make a big impact in an average Oaks and is deservedly a short price for that contest, even with the Musidora still to come.

THERE'S THE DOOR (IRE) remains in good form, coming through in the winner's wake to take second and coping better with the conditions than some less experienced rivals, showing again her effectiveness on testing ground; reared start and missed the break, in rear, headway under pressure over 2f out, took second straight, kept on, no match for winner.

ERMESINDE (IRE) faced a stiff task in this grade and acquitted herself better than most, facing very testing conditions on her turf debut; held up, shaken up 4f out, not quicken, stayed on straight, never on terms; she leaves the impression that she's better than her form suggests and could be of interest in handicaps.

SIRONA (GER), upped markedly in trip, was below form after 7 months off, sent for home too soon and shaping better than the distances suggest; prominent, went with zest, led over 3f out, went clear briefly, headed 2f out, no extra straight; she's entered in the Oaks, which will be beyond her, but she remains with some potential to make a useful middle-distance filly.

ASHTANGA, after 7 months off over 3f longer trip (should be suited by it), faced a stiff task in this grade and was left behind in the closing stages, her Nottingham form probably no great shakes; waited with, chased leaders over 3f out, weakened over 1f out.

CITE D'OR (FR) was well held in first-time cheekpieces, her performance suggesting her run in testing conditions at Epsom had left its mark (the runner-up didn't do a lot for the form in the Vase); raced off the pace, never travelling well, left behind 3f out.

WINTERCRACK faced a stiff task in this grade and dropped right away once she lost the lead; led until over 3f out, weakened over 1f out.

SISYPHUS STRENGTH was amiss, reportedly losing her action in the back straight; prominent, raced freely, ridden over 4f out, lost place soon after, pulled up straight; she should stay middle distances.