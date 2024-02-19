Get the Timeform view on some of last week's standout performances, including wins for Pic d'Orhy and Tullyhill.

Betfair Ascot Chase, Ascot Saturday 17 February A top-class trio promised an up-to-scratch running of one of the lesser Grade 1 chases in the calendar, but in reality the race didn't really deliver all it might, only Pic d'Orhy of 4 potential front runners asked to go from the front and making the others pay as the advantage he took from the start coupled with superior jumping was more than enough to see him win unchallenged, the proximity of the fourth offering grounds for taking a low view of the form.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

PIC D'ORHY beaten by a top-form Shishkin in last season's renewal, made the most of superior jumping and a tactical advantage to go one better, gaining a second victory at this level and likely to aim to follow up in the Melling Chase at Aintree, which he won last spring, every chance of another good effort there; raced clear, jumped well, went with zest, reduced advantage 3 out, kicked on again home turn, shaken up approaching last, unchallenged. L'HOMME PRESSE couldn't match the heights of his stylish return, his jumping not really up to scratch going back this way around, though not going so well as the winner from a fair way out faced with a sharper test that suited that rival that bit better; tracked pace, not always fluent (tended to jump left), pushed along tenth, took closer order before 3 out, not quicken home turn, kept on run-in, no impression on winner; he's still no forlorn hope for the Gold Cup on his best form.

Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, Haydock Saturday 17 February A Pertemps qualifier that will likely hold no bearing on the final itself bar the progressive winner, though it was still a competitive affair with 4 last-time-out winners in attendance and, with likeable and interesting sorts completing the frame, it has the look of strong form.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

CUTHBERT DIBBLE is most progressive and, under a 5-lb claimer for the first time, justified support upped in trip to complete the hat-trick (won 4 of last 5 starts); waited with, crept closer back straight, led under pressure 3 out, in command last, closed down final 100 yds, always holding on; he's likely to get into the final of this series now and will remain of plenty of interest, possessing the scope to be a potentially smart novice chaser next season, too.

Madigan Group Irish EBF Sheila Bourke Novice Hurdle, Punchestown Sunday 18 February A new race on the calendar though there was a somewhat familiar look to the result, Tullyhill's commanding performance providing further evidence of his yard's dominant standing in the novice hurdling division.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

TULLYHILL strong in the betting, has come a long way in a relatively short space of time since getting turned over on hurdling debut here in November, seemingly booking his spot in the Supreme with a dominant display, Townend again keeping things simple; made all, travelled strongly, untidy 5 out (though generally jumped more fluently than previously), quickened clear early in straight, unchallenged; better still to come.