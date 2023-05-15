The switch to the all-weather track due to the unfit state of the turf course ironically seemed to attract a stronger field than might otherwise have been the case, and Military Order produced a performance well up to standard for the race, going one better than his brother Adayar did in 2021, worth noting that the last time this had to be run on polytrack - in 2012 - the winner Main Sequence went on to finish runner-up to Camelot at Epsom; this was run at a better pace than the Oaks Trial, the time overall quite a bit quicker, though it was still run at not much more than a fair pace.

MILITARY ORDER (IRE) progressed again, having no issue with the new surface and, given his size, coping surprisingly well with the tight track (picked up really well to get the rail when a gap appeared approaching the straight), which augurs well for his Derby prospects, as does the way he saw out this 1½m trip, this the most convincing of all the trials so far this spring; waited with, travelled well, quickened to lead soon after 2f out, challenged straight, shaken up, asserted final 100 yds, had bit in hand; likely to progress further and has every chance of emulating his brother Adayar in winning the Derby at Epsom.

WAIPIRO (IRE), over 2f longer trip, again showed significant improvement, making the winner work hard after matching his turn of foot early in the straight; close up, travelled well, pushed along 2f out, quickened with winner straight and every chance, beaten only final 100 yds; open to further improvement, the temptation likely to be there to let him take his chance at Epsom, a fully justifiable option on form, though he was again excitable beforehand (as he had been at Newmarket the previous week, when withdrawn after his rider was injured) and he might not have the temperament to cope with the hurly-burly of the Derby preliminaries.

CIRCLE OF FIRE, making all-weather debut after just 8 days off and over 2f longer trip, failed to build on the promise of last run, though he was ridden more patiently and definitely better than the bare result; dropped out, still plenty to do over 2f out, pushed along home turn, took third final 1f, not unduly punished, had a hopeless task from position; remains open to improvement, with the Edward VII still the likely plan.

LAAFI (FR) who'd been added to the Derby field early in the spring, showed potential, tried at a higher level, after 7 months off over 4f longer trip, despite still looking immature beforehand (noisy and bit coltish); held up, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, took third early in straight, effort flattened out, not knocked about; remains capable of better.

THINK FIRST (IRE), over 2f longer trip, had a lot to find in this company and seemed to excel himself, though without ever getting involved; held up, took keen hold, effort 2f out, carried head bit awkwardly, not quicken, late headway; his record on synthetics is very positive.

NDAAWI, making all-weather debut, ran respectably after 7 months off over 2f longer trip, bred to be effective over the trip (entered in both the Derby and Edward VII), likely to be suited by it another day; in touch, shaken up over 3f out, one paced.

REGAL EMPIRE (IRE) ran respectably up in grade, a lot more required at this level; soon led, shaken up 3f out, headed soon after 2f out, brushed aside.

INQUIRING MINDS, over 2f longer trip, very much looks the part, but he didn't know nearly enough, less than 2 weeks on from his debut, for this grade, not helped by being unable to get cover early; held up, raced freely, headway early on final circuit, shaken up over 2f out, ran green, hung right home turn, dropped away straight; he's clearly held in some regard, entered in the Edward VII, with looks and pedigree in his favour, so he looks well worth another chance to improve.