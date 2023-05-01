Check out the Timeform analysis of the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday, which was won by the remarkable Kitty's Light.

Even the presence of Frodon - carrying at least 11 lb more than the rest from a BHA mark of 160 - couldn't disguise a dip in strength to the last of the thick-and-fast sequence of major marathon handicap chases that close the campaign, the majority successful at least once this season but up plenty in the weights as a consequence and a quarter of the field out of the weights, with only a couple representing the novices, a group that had produced the first past the post in the previous 4 editions, highlighted by Hewick - a winner of the Oaksey Chase later on this card - in 2022; that said, the achievement of Kitty's Light shouldn't be taken lightly, fine training and riding along with the winner's stellar resolution carrying him to an unprecedented treble of races covering a total distance of roughly 11¾m.

KITTY'S LIGHT made particular amends for his luckless first crack at this as he made his third go in the race a winning one from the same mark as in the Scottish National, in the process trumping even Hot Weld's exploits of an Ayr/Sandown double a week apart in 2007 considering Kitty's Light had also taken the Eider prior to that, an extraordinary feat that highlighted the rare blend of attributes that have made him such a fixture in these races, still aged only 7; returning cheekpieces do seem to have helped, specifically with his jumping, as there weren't any mistakes of note this time as he made his way into an ominous position before the third last, briefly working for room on the home turn but soon bursting through rivals to chase the leader 2 out and getting to him on landing at the last, a feeling of the inevitable about the entire latter stages, much as there had been at Ayr and with Corach Rambler from so far out in the biggest long-distance chase of them all earlier in the month. MORODER picked up where he'd left off at Doncaster in early-March, confirming he's back on the up now as he beat all bar a well-in specialist in these races, having no problem at all coping with a return to a much bigger field (all 5 chase wins against 6 rivals or fewer); handy, went with enthusiasm, pressed leader early final circuit, jumped on 3 out, headed when jumped right last, rallied gamely (treated for heat stress after race). REVELS HILL has had a commendably consistent campaign in defeat, reversing Exeter form with Coolvalla on 2 lb better terms with Brogan back aboard, still sufficiently lightly raced to believe he can land one of these next season, not least as he covered plenty of ground taking the scenic route into things; waited with, hampered second, good progress out wide before 3 out, ridden after next, not quicken. THE GOFFER wasted no time getting back on track even under 3 weeks on from a gruelling Irish National, unable to add another name to the list of big-race winners to emerge from the Ultima but a bit better than he could show, appearing to prove his stamina regardless; soon steadied, mistake first, still plenty to do 4 out (no better than eleventh), stayed on gradually straight.

COOLVALLA lost his unbeaten record in handicap chases, perhaps overmatched in the strongest one he's tackled, though his race did get off on the wrong footing and he had beaten third-placed Revels Hill the time before; raced off the pace, went in snatches, hampered second, struggling when slow seventeenth, behind still 3 out, ran on late, never nearer. ANNUAL INVICTUS stayed the longer distance without improving for it, life that bit tougher in high-calibre handicaps the last twice; settled mid-field, lost place when baulked nineteenth, rallied 4 out, not clear run briefly, stayed on again latter stages. CERTAINLY RED was probably finally undone by his latest rise in the weights back over fences from 7 lb higher than at Wincanton; raced off the pace, shaken up back straight, rallied from 4 out, merely plugged on. TEA CLIPPER hasn't always been a stout finisher regardless of trip but presumably just didn't stay on his first run beyond 25f; mid-field, travelled better than most, good progress 3 out, in contention next, not sustain effort. FRODON shaped as if still in form back fresh after missing Cheltenham/Aintree but predictably failed to stay; close up, typically jumped well, jumped on fifth, reduced advantage back straight, ridden when headed 3 out, weakened from next. ANNSAM is better judged on his Ludlow defeat of a subsequent winner, probably just not in a state to show his form regardless of whether he's likely to prove effective at this sort of trip (sweating badly); handy, bad mistake second, lost place when pecked nineteenth, beaten entering straight.

Timeform's Flat Horses To Follow 2023 - out now!