Timeform analysis on I Am Maximus, Kalif Du Berlais and Ferny Hollow

Get the Timeform view on three of last week's standout performances from I Am Maximus, Kalif Du Berlais and Ferny Hollow.

tote.ie Bobbyjo Chase, Fairyhouse Saturday 24 February

A typical renewal of this Grade 3, all 4 engaged in the Grand National, last year's winner of the Irish version running out an emphatic winner to further enhance Willie Mullins' excellent record in the race. I AM MAXIMUS down in grade, produced a high-class performance to bring up a hat-trick of wins at this track; held up, jumped left (markedly so at a couple), took closer order 4 out, produced to lead between last 2, drew clear, in control when mistake last; has his own way of jumping fences but will head to Aintree with leading claims on form.

Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, Kempton Saturday 24 February

The smallest field for the Adonis since the subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Soldatino beat 4 rivals in 2010, though there was quality where quantity was lacking, the winner's performance looking above standard for the race, the first 2 entered in the Triumph, though neither of them likely to run there; the pace was no more than fair, increasing after 3 out. KALIF DU BERLAIS had to work hard to maintain his unbeaten record, but plenty to like about the way he did so, responding well after getting caught out slightly when the tempo lifted, sure to stay beyond 2m, physically already more a chaser than a hurdler, no surprise that fences sooner rather than later is on the agenda, his performance good enough to merit a place in the Triumph, though not surprising that he is likely to swerve that, given the manner of his success; waited with, took keen hold, shaken up after 3 out, rallied 2 out, led last, hung right run-in, ran on; will go on improving.

Newlands Chase Sunday 25 February

