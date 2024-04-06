Timeform analysis on exciting prospect Notable Speech

Mostahdaf and Maljoom are 2 of the last 3 winners of this conditions event, and Notable Speech very much appeals as another who will go on to pattern success, impressing with the way he overcame the run of the race.

NOTABLE SPEECH made it 3 from 3 over C&D, again patiently ridden and doing well to come from where he did in the style that he did, his performance well worth marking up, the turn of foot that he showed telling; held up, travelled well, still plenty to do entering straight, had to wait for gap 2f out, weaved through and quickened to lead last ½f for hand riding, went clear, impressive; sure to go on to better things, entered in the Guineas and appealing as one of the likelier ones to pick up the pieces if City of Troy misfires, for all that turf and an undulating track will be a new experience for him.

VALVANO was much improved from debut, just no match for the exciting winner; led, not settle fully, shaken up over 2f out, headed last ½f, not quicken; enjoyed the run of things, but is bred to stay beyond 1m (entered in the Dante and Derby) and still to fully develop physically, so is likely to progress further.

PERSICA was more exposed than most of these, but he'd improved on his all-weather debut here in September and progressed again after 7 months off and in better company; slowly into stride, in touch, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, not quicken final 1f.

NATIVE WARRIOR making all-weather debut, after 5 months off and over 1f longer trip, matched the form he showed on his second start at 2 yrs (form generally boosted since), found wanting for pace at a crucial stage and perhaps capable of better yet; waited with, effort 2f out, not quicken, kept on inside final 1f.

WITNESS STAND making all-weather debut, looked in good shape but was below form after 5 months off, failing to see out the 1f longer trip; prominent, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, no extra final 1f.