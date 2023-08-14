Timeform analysis on Diego Velazquez, Bucanero Fuerte and Fallen Angel

Get the Timeform view on three of last week's most significant performances in the two-year-old division.

7f maiden, Curragh Saturday 12 August

The handful with previous experience didn't set the bar very high so it was no surprise to see a quartet of debutants coming to the fore, one that was backed as if defeat was out of the question winning with plenty to spare. DIEGO VELAZQUEZ (IRE) (2,400,000Y: by Frankel: closely related to winner up to 2m Broome (2-y-o 8.3f winner) and winner up to 10.3f Point Lonsdale (2-y-o 7f winner) (both very smart and by Australia) and half-brother to 3 winners, including useful 1½m winner Horseshoe Bay (by Arch): dam winner up to 1m (including minor US stakes and 2-y-o 5f winner)), bred to be smart, was all the rage in the market and duly won in the manner of a very bright prospect; tracked pace, pushed along 3f out, went on under 2f out, drew clear, won readily; sure to go on to better things. Diego Velazquez Timeform rating: 92p

6f Phoenix Stakes (Group 1), Curragh Saturday 12 August

The first 2-y-o Group 1 of the year in Europe went the way of a rapidly-improving colt, Bucanero Fuerte providing Adrian Murray - a trainer who prior to last year had trained just 3 winners on the Flat in Ireland - with by far and away his most important success to date; the favourite failed to meet expectations and supporters of the winner had few anxious moments, the outcome in little doubt from halfway. BUCANERO FUERTE improved another chunk to follow up his Railway Stakes win in dominant fashion, always front rank and having matters in hand entering the final 1f; broke fast, prominent, went on soon after halfway, drew clear, kept on well; previous comments about the suitability of 7f still apply and he'll be a major player in the National Stakes back here next month. Bucanero Fuerte Timeform rating: 118p (from 109p)

7f Sweet Solera Stakes (Group 3), Newmarket Saturday 12 August

A quartet of last-time-out maiden or novice winners against 4 that had been beaten in listed/pattern company, one of the latter group scoring in clearcut fashion, her performance one of the better recent winning efforts in the Sweet Solera, a good chance she can be the first winner of the race to score subsequently since Main Edition in 2018, her victory the first at pattern level for her sire Too Darn Hot; the field ended up centre to near side, the pace a sound one. FALLEN ANGEL, well backed, confirmed placings from the Star Stakes with the runner-up, beating her by further than she had then and showing further improvement, again looking well suited by a truly-run race; prominent, shaken up over 2f out, led over 1f out, ridden clear inside final 1f, kept on well, well on top finish; will be suited by 1m; open to further improvement. Fallen Angel Timeform rating: 100p (from 97p)