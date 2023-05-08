Rain throughout the afternoon made for some of the most testing conditions in a Guineas in a long time, Camelot's win in 2012 the only other time this century a renewal has been run on ground worse than good, and the conditions, along with a lot of trouble among those that raced towards the stand side, had a significant impact, plenty fighting their riders and quite a few of the more fancied runners failing to do themselves justice, while the third was among the chief sufferers and might well have given the winner more to think about with a better run through; as usual the field was full of winners of significant 2-y-o events, while the spring trials were represented by the Craven winner and Greenham runner-up, but it was the Dewhurst form that held sway, providing both the winner and unlucky-in-running third in a contest where few managed to get involved, the first 2 out of harms way at the head of those that raced towards the far side, the winner, likeable as he is, seen to good effect on the day and no better than an average winner of the race.

CHALDEAN avoided mishap at the start and produced a career best on a day when many of his main rivals on form failed to fire or found trouble, as expected having no problems stepping up to 1m and typically looking very straightforward, something that showed him to maximum advantage as the runner-up hung his chance away; tracked pace, travelled well, led approaching final 1f, kept on well, pushed out; he's unlikely to enjoy quite the same advantages later in the season as he did here, but his willing attitude should continue to stand him in good stead and he'll bring a more solid profile to the table than most in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, his reported next target.

HI ROYAL (IRE) taking a huge step up in class, after being beaten in a novice at the Craven meeting, showed much improved form, both the step back up in trip and switch to positive tactics suiting, and he'd have done even better had he kept straight, hanging his chance away after looking a big danger to the winner; led, went with zest, ridden 2f out, hung badly left, headed approaching final 1f, kept on.

ROYAL SCOTSMAN (IRE) was beaten a fair bit further by the winner than he had been in the Dewhurst, but he did really well to get as close as he did, not a lot going right for him or his rider, that he pulled so hard his own doing, though he found plenty of trouble as well, no forlorn hope to turn the tables on the winner were they to meet again in the St James's Palace (also in the Derby but very unlikely to stay); broke well, soon steadied, refused to settle, hampered after 2f, going well when not clear run over 2f out, shaken up after, kept on well final 1f, nearest at the finish.

GALERON (IRE) was impossible to fancy on paper, but showed himself worth his place in the field, seeming to excel himself and clearly handling the conditions better than most; hampered start, raced off the pace, shaken up halfway, stayed on from 2f out, never a threat.

DUBAI MILE (IRE) back down in trip, had shown his ability to handle testing conditions when winning at Saint-Cloud on his final start last year and he ran creditably after 7 months off, sticking to his task after getting tapped for toe, no surprise to see him line up for the Derby (will benefit from return to 1¼m+); close up, shaken up 3f out, outpaced soon after, kept on final 1f.

NOBLE STYLE unbeaten in 3 starts at sprint distances at 2 yrs, all on good to firm going, comes from a family mostly of sprinters and didn't see out the extra 2f under these testing conditions; steadied at the start, pulled hard, good headway 3f out, ridden 2f out, chased leaders, no extra final 1f; a powerful sort (very much took the eye beforehand) who remains with potential when dropped back in trip, he deserves to be high on the shortlist for the Commonwealth Cup.

SAKHEER (IRE) last seen winning the Mill Reef in impressive fashion, having been supplemented then withdrawn from the Dewhurst, took his chance on much more testing ground and ran below his best, bred to stay at least 7f and probably 1m, but not fully seeing things out, worth noting he holds an entry in the Commonwealth Cup; hampered start, dropped out, not settle fully, still plenty to do 3f out, effort 2f out, headway over 1f out, effort flattened out; he remains capable of better.

CHARYN (IRE) representing the Greenham form, was below the level he'd run to that day, beaten before the extra 1f became a factor (should stay 1m), albeit not helped by being drawn away from the main action; held up, took keen hold, ridden over 3f out, made no impression.

HOLLOWAY BOY had something to find at this level, though he had traded at 1.54 in running against the favourite in the Futurity before hanging across the track, and he was well held after 7 months off, not getting much of a look in this time; waited with, not settle fully, chased leaders 3f out, ridden after, not quicken, weakened 1f out.

INDESTRUCTIBLE (IRE) had won an ordinary renewal of the Craven, but he ought to have done a lot better than he did, meeting trouble, not settling and being faced with much softer ground, all possible factors in that; hampered start, waited with, not settle fully, ridden 3f out, made no impression.

SILVER KNOTT preferred by the stable's number 1 jockey, even though his form didn't look so good as Noble Style's, but was well held on much softer ground than he'd encountered at 2 yrs, not running much of a race at all; prominent, took keen hold, shaken up 3f out, soon beaten, not persevered with once held; he's stoutly bred on his dam's side and he looks sure to stay beyond 1m.

AUGUSTE RODIN (IRE) strong in the betting, under conditions similar to those which had seen him win the Futurity last autumn, talked up beforehand as a Triple Crown candidate, but he ran no sort of race after 7 months off, messed around early on, but surely more to it than that; held up, took keen hold, short of room after 2f, ridden under 3f out, soon beaten; bred to stay 1½m, he remains at the head of the market for the Derby, but whilst he'd clearly hold strong claims judged on his 2-y-o form/promise, this lacklustre display raises some questions as to whether he can repeat that.

FLIGHT PLAN back on turf, offered little up in grade, not really handling the track; in touch, ridden soon after halfway, looked ill at ease and weakened 2f out.

LITTLE BIG BEAR (IRE) not seen since his devastating win in the Phoenix Stakes, was the clear form pick on that run but looked his stable's second string, with questions about his stamina for 1m (even though his dam's previous 6 foals all stay that far, some quite a bit further), though the answer wasn't given either way, as he ran too badly to be true and returned lame; tracked pace, took strong hold, shaken up over 2f out, soon beaten; should stay beyond 6f.