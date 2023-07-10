Just the 4 runners and effectively a match for one of the great races of the summer, worth mentioning in passing that none of the principals from the Prince of Wales's Stakes took part, the lack of numbers however made up for by a classic clash of the generations, the 2 market leaders serving up a thrilling duel in the closing stages, the younger Paddington progressing again, the tenth 3-y-o to land the Eclipse this century, and the sixth in the last decade.

PADDINGTON progressed again, taking on his elders for the first time, making up into a top-class colt, one that seems to thrive on racing, this a third Group 1 in 6 weeks, fully at home over the extra 2f, opening up plenty of options as the summer goes on, though he may drop back to 1m for the Sussex Stakes next, à la Giant's Causeway, likely to take the beating wherever he goes; broke well but soon restrained to track leader, travelled smoothly, led under 2f out, challenged soon after, kept on well final 1f, carried head slightly awkwardly but not flat out and always looked in control; this was his stable's second win in the race in 3 years with a 3-y-o son of Siyouni, and this probably a more significant one than St Mark's Basilica given he doesn't have Galileo in his pedigree and is therefore an outcross to the myriad mares by that sire at Coolmore when his time comes to take up such duties.

EMILY UPJOHN, back down in trip, confirmed the improvement shown in winning the Coronation Cup, having her work cut out against a thriving and top-class 3-y-o, putting in a sustained challenge in the final 1f, but never able to quite get upsides one who travelled that bit more smoothly; held up, shaken up under 3f out, challenged over 1f out, kept on well; she lost little in defeat and will continue to be a major contender wherever she goes next, perhaps the Yorkshire Oaks, with the Arc likely a target in the autumn.

WEST WIND BLOWS (IRE) ran much as he had in the Hardwicke, a good effort on paper, but with the run of the race and soon put in his place when the principals made their move; soon led, shaken up 3f out, headed under 2f out, soon beaten.

DUBAI HONOUR (IRE) had shown form in Australia early in the year that gave him a better chance than the market suggested, but he was unable to repeat that on his first start in 2 months; steadied at the start, in rear, shaken up 3f out, left behind 2f out.