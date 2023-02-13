Get the Timeform view on three of the weekend's big races, including victories for Cheltenham-bound Jonbon and Blazing Khal.

Warwick, Saturday 11 February Kingmaker Novices’ Chase

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A head-scratching race that prompted some strong post-race conclusions but, as is so often the best course of action, a view somewhere in the middle looks the sensible approach, acknowledging Jonbon likely wasn't at his best whilst accepting an inspired ride on the apparently outclassed runner-up – Harry Skelton fired his mount at the fences in the back straight and caught Aidan Coleman off guard - played no small part in the long-time Sporting Life Arkle favourite failing to brush aside his rival with far more contempt. Jonbon made much harder work of things than might have been expected relative not only to his SP but also his pre-race status as Arkle favourite, a far cry from the jolting impression big rival El Fabiolo had made the previous weekend, though the backdrop of a very tactical affair in which Calico was seen to good effect must be taken into account, Jonbon also returning with a small nick to a hind leg; everything was going swimmingly until he steadied into the seventh, Skelton taking advantage of the lapse by firing Calico to the front, Jonbon gradually - but not without coming under some pressure - getting back to the front on the home turn, only workmanlike as he gradually drew clear of a rival hardly noted for his stout finishes; it's hard to think this doesn't dent his Arkle claims but probably just not so heavily as some - and indeed the market - will likely imply. Jonbon’s Timeform rating (remains 163p)

Newbury, Saturday 11 February Betfair Hurdle

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Even with a couple taken out between declaration and the start this still fulfilled its usual status as one of the most competitive-looking handicap line-ups of the season, though conditions were far less testing than normal - the course was prevented from watering in the lead-up - which accentuated the not-unfamiliar scenario of a contested pace failing to materialise despite the field size, putting the well-in winner at an advantage as he made all at the chief expense of a favourite who did everything he could under a waiting ride as most held up made no impression at all, a time at least eight seconds faster than for any other edition this century painting an accurate picture of the extreme emphasis on speed relative to normal. Aucunrisque capitalised on a hurdles mark unaffected by his progress over fences previously this season, going the right way generally in all likelihood given he's hardly built to be a vastly better chaser, though his outstanding attitude has already got him to a high level in that sphere and, aided by the right ride under conditions that tested speed to the full, displayed all his battling qualities to fend off a favourite who'd likely reverse form another day; soon going with bags of zip in front, he produced another slick leap when asked to press on three out and, after taking the next more fluently than the closing second, was always doing enough on the flat to maintain his advantage; his Cheltenham target is set to be back in a chase (Grand Annual), echoing the campaigning of The Shunter for the runner-up's connections a couple of Festivals ago. Aucunrisque’s Timeform rating (hurdles: 147 from 138+ - chase rating 149) Filey Bay cemented his status as one of the most progressive handicap hurdlers in training up in grade after another 9 lb rise by beating all bar a well-in toughie who was seen to better effect tactically, presumably put away for this since Wincanton and unlucky not to justify the decision in full by bringing up the hat-trick; waited with, he blundered at the fourth and, having still been on the bridle as he closed in from the home turn, had got the gap right down to under a length when all wrong at the second last, regaining his momentum after edging right early on the run-in but finding the line coming too soon; he'll go up enough to guarantee himself a spot in the County Hurdle but almost certainly not enough to reach a mark that sums him up, making him top of the shortlist for that race at this stage, especially as the new rule demanding a minimum of four runs before participation in such handicaps ought to lower the threat of an unknown quantity in the mould of State Man making a mockery of their mark. Filey Bay’s Timeform rating (142p from 135p)

Navan, Sunday 12 February Boyne Hurdle

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!