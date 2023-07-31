After a dip in quality in the middle of the last decade and a couple of worryingly small fields more recently, the King George has attracted a field worthy of the great race for the last 2 years; this season's renewal had considerable depth, despite the absence of Derby winners Desert Crown and Adayar, so much so that poor runs from the first 2 in the market hardly impacted the strength of the form, a pair of Group 1 winning older horses having a tremendous tussle through the final 1f, producing the performances of their careers; the race was well run, the 2 longest priced of the Ballydoyle quartet ensuring a true test of stamina on softish ground, the leaders drifting off the rail on the home turn and meaning most made their effort wider than they otherwise might, the field well strung out by the finish and the jockeys on the first 2 asking their mounts for everything in the final 1f - they're almost certain to fall foul of the whip rules, though thankfully not to the extent that either horse would have to be disqualified.

HUKUM (IRE) looking in good shape after 2 months off, was back at his optimum trip and produced the performance of his life, always a likeable, straightforward sort, his stamina and willing attitude very much on show in a tremendous tussle with the runner-up through the final 1f; in touch, travelled well, headway entering straight, shaken up over 2f out, led 1f out, kept on well, had nothing to spare; he's set to be aimed at the Arc and will obviously go there with leading form claims.

WESTOVER looking really well in himself, though he sweated up as the preliminaries wore on, produced a career best under circumstances that played to his strengths, his stamina fully drawn out in a well-run race on softish ground, his effort erasing the memory of his poor run when favourite for this last summer; in touch, travelled well, headway entering straight, led 2f out, ridden, headed 1f out, kept on well, held only last few strides; he was sixth in the Arc last year and that's the obvious next race for him.

KING OF STEEL (USA) taking on his elders for the first time, needed no excuses on the day but that's not to say we've seen the best of him yet, this just the fifth run of his career and no surprise if he proves ideally suited by the emphasis being slightly less on stamina; held up, travelled well, good headway home turn, tracked pace over 2f out, ridden after, not quicken final 1f; he's an obvious candidate to be kept in training at 4 yrs, just the type to go on again with another year under his belt.

LUXEMBOURG (IRE) having just his second run at the trip, wasn't disgraced but, after racing close to the good pace, didn't see the race out fully under conditions which placed plenty of emphasis on stamina; tracked pace, shaken up 3f out, clear run up inside to lead entering straight, headed 2f out, no extra over 1f out.

PYLEDRIVER successful over C&D on his last 2 starts, including in this race last July, couldn't match those heroics, though he had his chance and wasn't disgraced, paying late on for his effort; tracked pace, shaken up 3f out, every chance over 2f out, no extra inside final 1f.

BOLSHOI BALLET (IRE) sent off favourite for the 2021 Derby and a Grade 1 winner later that summer, has been operating at a lower level this year and was here more as a pacemaker than in his own right, finishing well held; pressed leader, shaken up home turn, weakened 2f out.

EMILY UPJOHN back up in trip, held leading form claims after 2 cracking runs this year, beating Westover impressively in the Coronation Cup, and was obviously disappointing, not travelling with her usual fluency from a fair way out, connections (the jockey, to be precise) reporting merely that she ran flat; soon steadied, took keen hold, pushed along over 5f out, little progress home turn, left behind over 2f out; she bounced back from a poor run in last year's King George to win the Fillies & Mares on Champions Day.

POINT LONSDALE (IRE) has some very smart form to his name this year and was back on more suitable ground but he was used as a pacemaker and finished well held; shaken up to lead soon after start, headed entering straight, dropped away.

DEAUVILLE LEGEND (IRE) (on toes) faced a stiff task up in grade and was well held; steadied at the start, in rear, labouring over 4f out.

AUGUSTE RODIN (IRE) ran no sort of race for the second time in 4 starts this year, a bit on his toes beforehand but that hardly an explanation for such a poor effort, the performance of the Epsom runner-up at least upholding the Derby form; held up, shaken up 5f out, left behind soon after, eased straight; he bounced back from his Guineas flop to win the Derby so it would hardly be surprising if he does something similar after this.