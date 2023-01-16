Read the Timeform report of the Grade 3 novice chase from Punchestown on Sunday, which was won by Impervious who extended her unbeaten record over fences.

This looked a top-quality renewal of this Grade 3 on paper and, though only two turned up at the top of their form, they look potentially very smart novice chasers.

Impervious, taking on the boys and carrying a Grade 2 penalty, stretched her unbeaten record over fences to three and looks a very smart novice chaser in the making, one who must be considered a serious rival to Allegorie de Vassy in the mares division; in touch, not fluent five out (jumped well otherwise), loomed up early in straight, challenged last, stayed on to lead final 50 yds. Journey With Me did very little wrong upped in grade, going with all his usual exuberance and jumping with much more polish on this occasion, all in all a novice chaser who remains capable of better; chased leaders, jumped fluently, went with zest, led fifth, shaken up before last, tackled there, headed final 50 yds.

Minella Crooner lacks the necessary speed for races of this class at this trip (will be suited by long distances) and is better judged on the abundant promise of his first two starts over the larger obstacles; close up, lost place eighth, dropped away after two out. Ha d'Or came up short in graded novices over hurdles and did so again in this class of contest for the first time over fences, albeit not shaping quite so badly as the distance beaten suggests, Townend having already given up the ghost before a mistake at the last, his jumping overall not so good this time; led, headed when not fluent fifth, not fluent again seventh, weakening when mistake last, not persevered with once held.

Glengouly, a big price considering his chasing debut success had been franked since, came down too far out to suggest how he would have fared; waited with, mistake sixth, fell five out. Gracchus De Balme was ridden in contrasting fashion to on chasing debut but again failed to get around; in rear, not fluent first, fell fifth.