Timefor report: Paddy Power Gold Cup

A strong renewal of the Paddy Power Gold Cup featuring some of the better British-trained novices from last season drew one of the best performances in the race this century. Stage Star, off a BHA mark of 155. It is an effort on a par with the likes of Protektorat, who was narrowly off 154 in 2021, and Al Ferof, who won the 2009 renewal off 159. Like that pair, Stage Star's future clearly lies in graded company.

A Grade 1 novice winner at last season's Festival, Stage Star looked fully tuned up for his first start since April. He was ridden as if fitness was no issue as well, given an attacking ride and seeing off various challengers, in control when overjumping at the last and ridden out on the run-in.

Notlongtillmay, the runner-up to Stage Star back in March, took second again, running as well as he ever has, and giving another boost to the form of Dancing On My Own's race at the last Cheltenham fixture. Il Ridoto, the winner's stable companion, made a good start to his campaign in finishing third, giving further substance to the form.

Topweight The Real Whacker was eventually pulled up, dropping out rather tamely from three out after matching strides with the winner until that point. He jumped well as usual and should last longer next time with a run under his belt.