Timefigure Tips: York day 1 preview and horses to follow based on times

Our timefigure guru Graeme North looks ahead to the opening day of York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Before I get into some analysis from a timefigure perspective for the opening day of York’s Ebor meeting here are some trainer statistics plucked from all the meetings held this century that might aid a little in the selection process. Numerically, and no doubt proud of the fact, too, given he’s a Yorkshireman, the leading trainer at the meeting this century measured by total of winners is William Haggas, and given his string is in red-hot form there must be a good chance he’ll edge his 15% strike rate at the meeting up even further this year. Sir Michael Stoute is a clear second on the total winners with the top Yorkshire-based trainer using the same stats being Kevin Ryan. Ryan’s strike rate is no better than average, however, at just 7%, though significantly better than other big-name local trainers like the Johnstons (5%) or Richard Fahey (5%). Trainers who you might expect to have had more winners at the meeting are Roger Varian and Karl Burke (six apiece) while Clive Cox is perhaps the biggest name among those further down the list with just two winners from 47 runners. Owen Burrows trains a relatively small set of horses but has had three winners from six runners, while John Butler, Michael Dods and Eve Johnson Houghton are other ‘smaller’ trainers with strike rates exceeding 15% from a decent number of runners.

A few of those trainers mentioned above are represented in the opening sprint. Timeform’s pace forecast is ‘extreme’ which theoretically ought to suit those horses held up, but York is well known as a front-runners course. Throw in the fact that Timeform’s draw hint strongly favours those drawn low yet all the pace (and those who come out best on time, Vintage Clarets being the best of them) is among those drawn high, then I think we can move on swiftly to the next race. The Acomb Stakes features a fascinating clash between two of the most impressive juvenile winners we’ve seen this season in Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter. The time verdict? Ruling Court just edges it courtesy of the bigger upgrade he received on the back of a fast final two furlongs at Sandown. King’s Gambit heads the form ratings from Los Angeles in the Great Voltigeur but Space Legend and Deira Mile top the time ratings with preference for the latter who has improved tremendously since joining Owen Burrows from Charlie Johnston and finished a very good fourth in the Derby last time despite failing to settle. Plenty clearly fancy their chances of overturning top-on-time City of Troy by the look of things in a fascinating Juddmonte International that among its 13 runners feature two from France and one from Japan. The race looks sure to be well run and, while that will help next best on time Calandagan and Bluestocking dropping back from a mile and a half, it will play into the hands of Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly who promises to be suited by the shorter distance. Recent Shergar Cup fourth Spirit Mixer comes out best on the clock in the two-mile handicap while Got To Love A Grey is 3 lb clear on time in the five-furlong fillies' handicap after a very good second at Goodwood last time. The concluding nursery looks tight on the clock with four horses, headed by recent Goodwood second Cayman Kai, within 1 lb of each other. Published at 13:30 BST on 20/08/24