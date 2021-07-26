Top tips for Glorious Goodwood using sectional timing data from Timeform

Graeme North has a couple of recommended bets for the first day of Goodwood's principal meeting based on what he's learnt from sectional and overall times.

TUESDAY SELECTIONS Back Lusail in the 2.25 Goodwood

Back Trueshan in the 3.30 Goodwood

A setting like no other... well, almost Tuesday sees the start of the five-day long ‘Glorious Goodwood’ Festival at what many people consider to be the most scenic track in Britain (note for those who rarely travel north of Watford, it isn’t – that title rests unequivocally with Hexham) if not the most punter-friendly. My childhood summer holidays on the South Coast at nearby West Wittering always seemed to be never-endingly sunny, but the caravan roof would have taken a hammering from the rain that has hit the South Coast lately and after the 33mm latest deluge on Sunday the week starts on ground officially described as soft nearly all over. The traditional opening handicap (13.50) on the round course has attracted a big field as usual and, at the time of writing, David Menusier’s Migration is the 6/1 joint favourite. He missed 2020 having won two races in 2019, but he came back as good as ever on his reappearance at Salisbury last month where he finished an eye-catching fourth to Johan.

A big run was clearly expected then, as he was a gambled-on 4/1 favourite, but stuck on the inside as the field approached the cutaway, he spent most of the penultimate furlong looking for a clear run only to find one too late. Timeform’s own sectionals show he ran home easily the fastest from the path over three furlongs out, but the more detailed ones on the Racing TV website show he ran the last furlong getting on for three lengths faster than anything else. Migration is sure to appreciate going back up another two furlongs here, but in all his races he has been held up right out the back and horses with his profile arguably need more luck in running here than they do anywhere else, even in a field with as many potential front runners as there look to be here. 2020 winner Maydanny is a much more straightforward ride and looks likely to be ridden handily again as he was last year, but he’ll need to post a borderline Group 3-level performance to score off his BHA mark of 102. Ouzo is top on time courtesy of his good fourth behind Real World in the Hunt Cup, but he’s run moderately since and didn’t run too well on his only previous try at this trip. Caradoc from the red-hot Ed Walker yard is another horse that caught my eye from a sectional perspective, running easily the quickest third-last and penultimate furlongs on his reappearance at Haydock, only to find that effort telling in the final one, but he’s six years old now and it looks significant he’s been kept away from soft ground all his life.

Hannon juvenile makes staking plan Unbeaten Coventry Stakes winner Berkshire Shadow was one of the horses selected in this column in what turned out to be a profitable Royal Ascot and he runs for the first time since in the Vintage Stakes at 14.25. For all that only one horse from the race won next time, the Coventry form looks solid enough and is the best on offer along with LUSAIL’s win in the July Stakes. Those two races are linked as Coventry runner-up Eldrickjones, beaten a length and a quarter at Ascot when posting a timefigure of 102 ended up being beaten nearly a length and a half further at Newmarket when posting a timefigure of 99. That suggests somewhat tentatively the July Stakes form is a bit better than the Coventry form (Lusail is 107 on time, Berkshire Shadow is 106) and for all Berkshire Shadow, strong at the finish of both his races so far, may well be open to progress now stepping up again in trip, Lusail is already proven at seven. To my eyes, his July Stakes win was better than it looked as he was the closest to the lunatic pace set by the two front-runners, and though the sectionals show that the others in the frame all ran the second half of the race faster than he did, they did so having been kept well away from the strong pace. All in all, there’s not much between them but Lusail is 9/4 whereas Berkshire Shadow is 15/8 so that swings it his way. The Lennox Stakes, like the opening two races sponsored by Unibet, at 15.00 is effectively a re-run of the 2020 renewal when Space Blues beat Duke Of Hazzard, Escobar and Safe Voyage, though the still progressive Jersey winner Creative Force, stepping back to seven furlongs after his excellent fifth in the July Cup, probably won’t need to improve much more to trump them all.

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

Should Stradivarius even be favourite? Along with Scattering, who ran the fastest penultimate and final furlongs at Newcastle behind Catch Cunningham on his debut, in the 16.45 and Dalanijujo, set too much to do on her last two starts but also made to cover far more ground than the winner Lola Showgirl at Royal Ascot, in the 17.20, Creative Force might be one to stick in a multiple, but for my final bet of the day I’ll play in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup at 15.35 where Stradivarius looks the wrong favourite. The only reason I can see he is trading at around 6/4 is the fact he is has won this race for the last four years. A top stayer who looked near-unbeatable in his prime, he has looked increasingly vulnerable over the last twelve months and has won only one of his five starts since landing this race last year.

His Sagaro win on his reappearance came against a bunch of second-raters and his latest Gold Cup effort, to me at least, seemed very light on excuses. His 2020 defeat in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day was rightly or wrongly attributed by connections to the soft ground, but the horse that won that race, TRUESHAN, was so dominant in scoring by over seven lengths in a timefigure of 120 that even a top-form Stradivarius might not have beaten him. Underfoot conditions seem set to be somewhat similar here, and after his cracking effort in the Northumberland Plate last time where he was attempting to defy the highest official rating in a handicap for nearly twenty years, Trueshan has conditions much more in his favour after missing the Gold Cup because of fast ground. Odds of 11/4 make plenty of appeal. Published at 1500 BST on 26/07/21