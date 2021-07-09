Top tips for Newmarket's July Cup day using sectional timing data from Timeform

Graeme North has three recommended bets for the third and final day of Newmarket's July Festival based on what he's learnt from sectional and overall times.

SATURDAY SELECTIONS Back Native Trail in the 15.15 at 4/1

Back Perotto in the 15.50 at 5/1

Back Fundamental in the 15.50 at 9/1

The bet365 Bunbury Cup and the Darley July Cup aside, field sizes look more punter-friendly at Newmarket on the final day of their July meeting but that said, the puzzles look no less difficult to solve. The opening maiden for two-year-old fillies looks to contain several potentially useful prospects among the unraced contingent, while the second race on the card is no more appealing with the pair top on time, She Do and Hala Hala Hala, each having something to prove after finishing well beaten at Royal Ascot last time With the third race looking to contain a colt, Royal Fleet, who could easily be thrown in on his handicap debut, I’ll concentrate on the remaining four races which start with the Superlative Stakes (also sponsored by bet365) at 15.15. At the time of writing Dhabab heads the market and it’s not difficult to see why. He won a maiden in good fashion at Leicester on his debut in a good time from subsequent Chesham fourth Sweeping, then didn’t get the best of runs when rallying into sixth in the Coventry.

None of the eight horses to have come out of the Coventry and run since have won, but the form looks solid enough all the same and the 100 timefigure Dhabab achieved there just edges out the 99 posted by Chesham third Great Max. With Sweeping finishing only fifth in Friday’s opening maiden, however, Dhabab doesn’t set an exacting standard and it wouldn’t be a surprise if one of the others who have yet to show their hand in a strongly-run race come to the fore. Among them, NATIVE TRAIL, whose Sandown win came in a slowly-run race where he wasn’t really asked for his effort until the final furlong, makes plenty of appeal. While he ran the penultimate furlong marginally fastest of all in that contest, he ran the last furlong around four lengths faster than the next pair, a furlong that was easily the fastest on the card and wasn’t far short of dipping below 12 seconds.

An expensive Craven Sale Breeze-Up purchase by Oasis Dream, Native Trail was all the rage in the betting at Sandown, sent off odds on, and odds of 4/1 here look plenty fair enough with the Godolphin team in great form. The Bunbury Cup (15.50) has long been one of my favourite handicaps of the year and, as always, it has attracted a cracking field with 2020 winner Motakhayyel heading the weights on the back of a good second in the Group 3 Criterion Stakes last time. Three horses - Ametist, Jumairah Bay and PEROTTO – carry penalties and they are all towards the head of the market. Ametist has achieved least of that trio on the clock and might be better served by another furlong in time, but has won his last four races and is on the upgrade.

Jumairah Bay looked better than ever last time winning on the all-weather but Perotto looks to have the much best claims of the trio. Indeed, he’s 5lb clear of the field on timefigures – a big margin for a race like this – courtesy of his win in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot in a smart time. That was his first try at a mile but he’d previously won over seven furlongs at Goodwood as well as before that having run the last two furlongs faster than the subsequent Jersey winner Creative Force in a six-furlong handicap on the Rowley Mile.

"I really think he's overpriced at 66/1" Best bets for July Cup and John Smith's Cup weekend

He’s got very sound claims, but we’ll also add another three-year-old (whose age group have provided two winners and six top-five finishers from eleven runners since 2010) to the portfolio in the shape of FUNDAMENTAL. He has been acquitting himself well in very good company on his last three starts, sandwiching fifth place in the Greenham at Newbury and the Jersey Stakes with a good second in the Listed King Charles II Stakes where he wasn’t seen to advantage in a steadily-run small-field scenario, running the final quarter-mile much quicker than the winner Bellosa.

This is Fundamental’s first run in a handicap and horses with his profile, dropping down from Group races to handicaps, are often better handicapped than they might appear at first glance and Martin Harley, who rode him in the King Charles, will be much wiser about his mount this time. The aforementioned Creative Force takes his chance in the July Cup where he is one of seven three-year-old’s attempting to dethrone defending champion Oxted who bounced back from some underwhelming efforts this season when landing the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. The timefigure he posted there - 118 – puts him 4lb clear of the opposition, but with up-and-coming ‘youngsters’ Rohaan and Dragon Symbol among his rivals, as well as Duke Of York winner Starman (missed Royal Ascot because of unsuitable ground) and last year’s top sprinting juvenile Supremacy, blinkered for the first time in an attempt to get his career back on track, it could be that he’ll need another career-best effort to follow up.