Timefigure tips for Cheltenham Festival 2024 day one

Timeform's Graeme North with his selections for day one of the Cheltenham Festival using his timefigures.

As usual, the remit of this column over the next few days will be to try and extract some value from various Cheltenham betting markets from an overall timing perspective, and I should say here and now the defection of Constitution Hill and Marine Nationale has left the first day looking a better betting medium than it has in many recent years. I’m aware that not everyone has faith in, or even considers, the clock over jumps, however, so I’ll also make the odd case too for a horse using more traditional methods should timing evidence be inconclusive and the case deserves it. February may have supposedly been the hottest ever on record – if you trust statistics referencing average worldwide temperatures and not those that that hit you in the face when you step out of your front door on a morning – but the cold start to March after a wet winter means the ground for the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival looks set to be slower than in recent years with some further rain now in the forecast for Tuesday too. With season-leading novice Ballyburn diverted to what used to be known as the Ballymore on day two, the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle has an open look to it. Slade Steel and Tullyhill boast the joint-best overall timefigures but I find it hard to warm much to either of them in this context with Slade Steel (beaten twice by Ballyburn, once in bumpers and once over hurdles) rerouted here to avoid that rival despite two miles looking a bare minimum for him while Tullyhill surely can’t get away with such an indecisive round of jumping in this much deeper contest than he did at Punchestown last time.

Firefox was as good as any of these in bumpers and got the better of Ballyburn in December when his trainer’s horses were firing and Mullins’ weren’t so has claims if his latest flop over two and a half miles can be forgiven, but the one I like is Annie Power’s first foal Mystical Power. He’s unbeaten in three starts and hasn’t yet run contested a race run at an out-and-out gallop but the turn of foot he showed moving from last to first and then quickening right away on the run-in was mightily impressive. There’s nothing not to like about his chance other than the price which looks just about right, however, and with that in mind I’ll pass him over reluctantly. The Arkle also has an open look to it, and I found it hard to come to any conclusion other than the latest renewal looks substandard. Oddly, the two that come out best on the clock on their form at the minimum trip are trained in Britain with Master Chewy (149) just bettering Matata (148) but consider from at longer distances and Gaelic Warrior (151) and Il Etait Temps (145) enter the picture. I backed last-time-out flop Gaelic Warrior for the Brown Advisory at the start of the season in the expectation that he would end up being campaigned at three miles and though he’s twice finished runner-up at the Festival he’s suddenly got a lot to prove dropped to this sharp two miles given his well-known right-handed jumping tendencies looks an odd move. The unimposing Il Etait Temps edged out the re-opposing Found A Fifty in the Irish Arkle last time but he couldn’t make the first four in the Supreme last year while Hunters Yarn couldn’t even manage the first ten in the County. Quixilios is at least a former Festival winner but this isn’t hard to leave alone. David Bass might have found it a hard decision to choose between Chianti Classico and TRELAWNE in the Ultima but I’d have thought it would have been fairly straightforward and the news that championship chasing Harry Cobden can step in for the ride on Trelawne only adds to my certainty Bass has made the wrong decision.

The Ultima doesn’t look the strong race it was twelve months ago when Gold Cup candidates Corach Rambler and Fastorslow fought things out, so it’s easy to see why the fourth that day The Goffer has come in for plenty of support. However, his campaign this season hasn’t had the swagger it did last time around and Trelawne’s credentials are second to none. He has next to nothing to find on the clock at the weights and has achieved that despite not yet having tackled the sort of trip over fences that suited him ideally over hurdles.

Taking The Reins - Patrick Mullins - Cheltenham Festival Special!

It’s been noticeable in all his four starts over fences (all of which have been at two and a half miles) that he's been notably strong and rallying at the finish and I doubt anything else in this field could have got within four lengths of Ginny’s Destiny and Grey Dawning as he did at Cheltenham in December. I include in that number Meetingofthewaters was sent off at 14/1 off this mark at Leopardstown last time and though he’ll appreciate the step back up in trip Trelawne could end up being too well handicapped with the extra five furlongs likely to unlock plenty more progress. I can’t find an angle into the Mares’ Hurdle while my strong 2023 Albert Bartlett fancy Corbetts Cross should prove too pacey for Embassy Gardens in the National Hunt Challenge Cup if the field amble round as expected, but he’s a quirky enough character for a 2/1 chance and I’m looking to the Champion Hurdle for my second bet. The supplementation of smart handicapper Iberico Lord and the rerouting of stayers’ Hurdle candidate Irish Point has added some interest to a race that State Man looks to have at his mercy but the horse that interests me, albeit not in the outright market, is his stable-companion ZARAK THE BRAVE.

I backed him for the 2023 Triumph after a sparkling debut over hurdles but his spring target ended up being the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown where he was beaten for the second time in succession by Lossiemouth. He didn’t take to the French style hurdles when third at Auteuil in May but put that behind him three months later when becoming the first four-year-old in twenty-three years to win the Galway Hurdle. Not only did he win that race in a 153 timefigure, a figure that has only been bettered among his opponents by State Man at this trip, but he did it by racing wide on the final circuit and hitting the front under a tight hold on the final turn. A recent win in the Limestone Lad advertised his well-being and though I don’t envisage him beating State Man, 6/1 or better in the market without him is very appealing. I can’t make a case for him on the clock, so can’t put him forward as a recommended bet, but I doubt there’s a better handicapped horse all week than Milan Tino in the Boodles. Pretty much everything in that race looks to have form well short of the mark they have been given but his French form has been advertised several times by horses over there in Grade 1 hurdles. He looked a strong staying two-miler in both his races at Auteuil and a more typical Boodles finishing speed will suit him far better than the sprint finishes he has encountered here, most notably his most recent third behind Sir Gino where the finishing speed almost touched 111%. Owner JP McManus has won this race twice in the last four years.