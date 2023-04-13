Timeform's Graeme North assesses Aintree with his timefigure hat on and he feels Fugitif could be the answer to the Friday feature.

Aintree Day Two Timefigure Tips Back Inthepocket at 9/2 in the 2.55 Aintree Back Fugitif at 10/1 in the 3.30 Aintree

As I have mentioned before, tackling a preview like this well ahead of the day in question isn’t always straightforward, not least when there is a fair bit of contradiction between going stick readings and the pronouncements given by the Clerk Of The Course. A colleague of mine who lives very close to the track has assured me that for all there has been rain around conditions haven’t been as bad as in some previous years and even then the ground wasn’t as bad as had been anticipated, so with Banbridge winning the opening race on Thursday I’m proceeding on the basis that the ground is a fair bit quicker than anticipated. There are four Grade 1s at Aintree on Thursday, so I’ll deal with them first, starting with the opening race, the Mildmay Novices’ Chase. Won by Ahoy Senor last year when neither Bravemansgame nor L’Homme Presse really turned up, the contest has attracted its usual small field and promises to be a good opportunity for Gerri Colombe to make amends for his galling defeat in the Brown Advisory when he got going too late but still found himself at the line a short head behind the enterprisingly ridden The Real Whacker. He sets a clear standard with successive timefigures of 155 and 156 giving him a 7lb or so edge over the rest of the field and introducing sectionals into the equation – he ran the last half-mile at Cheltenham according to Course track around three lengths faster than the winner with a notably fast last furlong – edges him even further in front. Risk Belle was the only beaten horse on the first day on the Old Course who ran the last half mile faster than the winner and she has since come out and won (albeit after a disqualification) at the Fairyhouse Irish Grand National meeting, so as long as he is over his Cheltenham exertions Gerri Colombe is the one to beat given he had two of today’s rivals, Bronn and the heavy ground dependent Galia Des Liteaux, behind him. The widely-available 10/11 tells you that, however.

Second up of the Grade 1s is the Top Novices’ Hurdle which has been something of a Nicky Henderson benefit in recent years with the former champion trainer having won it six times since 2010 including with Jonbon last year. He relies on Luccia this time around, but she looked to have no obvious excuse to me when a short-price favourite in the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novice at Cheltenham, has a bit to find on the clock and the subsequent efforts of Mares’ second and third Magical Zoe and Halka du Tabert at Fairyhouse make me think that’s not particularly strong form anyway. It’s good to see the underused Bryony Frost having her first domestic Grade 1 mount since Frodon in the King George on Boxing Day on Rubaud, whose latest all-the-way Dovecote win in a 137 timefigure gives him place claims if he doesn’t get mixed up in what looks a potentially bruising burn up for the lead, but the one who stands out on the clock is Supreme fourth INTHEPOCKET. He has improved run by run on times this season and the 147 he posted behind Marine Nationale, whose lines of form are extremely strong – witness how easily Ashroe Diamond put Magical Zoe et al to the sword at Fairyhouse – is easily the best on offer. He might end up being better over further, but the long run-in here brings stamina into play and 4/1 looks a perfectly fair price to me.

The Marsh Chase may not be as trappy as it looks at first glance. Fakir D’Oudairies, who is bidding to win this race for the third time, is strictly the one to beat on the clock but his latest effort was very unconvincing and though he comes here on the back of a similar preparation to last year having missed Cheltenham his latest Ascot Chase effort was in stark contrast to the one the year before that preceded his 2022 win. If he’s not at his best - and I’m not tempted at 9/4 for all his trainer had the opening winner on Thursday – then it’s something of a bun fight with several holding near-identical claims on the clock. Last year’s runner-up Hitman looks sure to go well again having run a career best in the Ryanair last time when chasing home Envoi Allen but at a bigger price I’m drawn to FUGITIF. He might lack the high profile of some of his rivals, but he’s been steadily progressive this year and ran an absolute corker last time in the Plate at Cheltenham where he finished second behind Seddon off a mark of 149. That simple statement underplays the magnitude of his effort, however, as he fared easily the best of those ridden with patience and ran the fastest half mile of all. Gevrey, who finished two places behind him after running the final furlong fastest of all from almost an unpromising position, gave the form a boost when second in the Irish Grand National last weekend and 155 timefigure in the Paddy Power at Cheltenham at the end of January illustrates the upwardly-mobile Fugitif has what it takes to surprise some better fancied rivals. Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay bids to follow up in the Sefton and perhaps unsurprisingly has been put in as favourite. He has solid claims on time but he’s facing plenty of rivals who don’t have much to find on time and promise to be suited by three miles among whom Grey Dawning and Absolute Notions are perhaps the most interesting, so with plenty of guesswork required I’ll leave this race alone. To say the handicaps are tricky is something of an understatement, Camprond and Captain Conby, who clashed last time in the Coral Cup last time when the former shaped best in a strongly-run race, are top on time in the feature handicap hurdle but No Ordinary Joe, in the same ownership as Camprond, made his effort from the back earlier than ideal in the Martin Pipe (ran the last furlong nearly a second slower than Iroko having run the preceding two furlongs much quicker) and I wouldn’t put anyone off his chance. Il Ridoto (who beat Fugitif in the Paddy Power) heads the ratings in the Topham and Go Dante is top by 3lb in the last but I’ll stay with the two I’ve put forward and start studying for Saturday.