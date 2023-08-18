Timefigure analysis from Graeme North ahead of York Ebor Festival

Look out for in-form Beckett on the Knavesmire

With York’s Ebor meeting on the horizon and some annual leave beckoning, now seems an opportune time to look ahead to Yorkshire’s premier meeting and identify a few horses of interest from a timing perspective in some of the races for which entries are already known.

Before then, as I did when previewing Goodwood, I’ll have a look at some facts and figures from the last 10 Ebor meetings and try and highlight a few nuggets of interest from the training and riding ranks.

Strictly speaking, the top trainer at the meeting in that time frame is Newmarket-based Yorkshireman William Haggas with 18 wins, but when you combine the records of John Gosden with those of John & Thady Gosden then the Clarehaven outfit edges it with 19.

The Gosdens have been particularly dominant in recent seasons, saddling four winners in each of 2018, 2019 and 2021, though whether they quite have the ammunition this year they did when Stradivarius and Enable were owning the Knavesmire remains to be seen.

Charlie Appleby, whose stable has started to show signs of life again in the last couple of days, has 14 winners to his name at an impressive 23% strike rate, but among the less high-profile yards the records of Michael Dods and Owen Burrows are very eye catching. Dods has trained eight winners from 40 runners with an incredible 48% of his horses finishing in the top three, while Burrows has sent out five runners yielding three wins and one second place.

Anything Tony Martin (three winners and another three in the top three) sends over is worth noting but if there is a yard to side with this year it could be Ralph Beckett. Seven Ebor meeting winners isn’t an immediately impressive figure but three of those came in 2022 and he heads to York as the hottest stable with twenty winners on the board already in August.

One stable who you would think target the meeting more than they do given they are the largest operation in Yorkshire is Kingsley Park whose focus seems more on Goodwood and Royal Ascot. Current incumbent Charlie Johnston has already trained over 100 winners this season, but he drew a blank at both Ascot and Goodwood and the alarming fact just five of the 43 horses he sent to those meetings finished in the top three suggest his yard currently isn’t competitive at the top level.

A blank at York would mean two connective winless years at the Ebor meeting for the first time in well over a decade. Fellow Northern heavyweight Richard Fahey is another whose record at the meeting probably isn’t framed in the office at Musley Bank with a measly 4% return on a whopping 171 runners.

Callan the man to hit the frame

Unsurprisingly, Frankie Dettori is top of the pops among the riders (20 wins) given his association with the Gosden yard followed by William Buick (16) and Jim Crowley (15) but well worth a positive mention given their records will have attracted less attention are Sean Levey, Jason Hart, Neil Callan and Ray Dawson.

Levey’s 18 rides have yielded four wins, Hart’s 17% strike rate is up there with the best, Callan has finished in the top three on 31% of his rides while Dawson has had seven rides resulting in two winners and a second place. Good luck whoever you are following!

Most' likely to beat 'the bear'?

The Gosdens could well strike early in the meeting with Gregory in the Great Voltigeur which is one of two feature races on Wednesday along with the Juddmonte International.

Gregory is unbeaten in three races and was last seen in the Queen’s Vase at Ascot where he clocked a 114 timefigure. Sectional times suggest he was the beneficiary of a well-paced ride from the front that day but even though runner-up Saint George would have got closer to him had he not been ridden from so far back and has run well since behind Castle Way and Tower Of London in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket, Gregory was clearly the best horse in the race.

Given his strength at the finish, there must be a doubt about his effectiveness at this higher level down over two furlongs in trip and he looks short enough at 6/4 with Irish Derby runner-up among the potential opposition.

Paddington is even-money favourite for the Juddmonte International as he attempts to continue his blockbuster season. He’s second on the clock and if there is one to maul 'the bear' it could well be the one who is top on time, Mostahdaf, who looked imperious in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, winning in a 122 timefigure, and probably hasn’t been given the credit that improved performance warrants.

Balding juvenile one to watch

William Haggas has Relief Rally lined up for the Sky Bet Lowther on Thursday and there’s every chance she’ll improve for the step up to six furlongs given how strong she was at the finish of the Queen Mary, her only defeat so far, as well as the Super Sprint.

She’s one of four battling it out on the clock, so will surely go well, as should Albany winner Porta Fortuna (103 timefigure, 3 higher than Relief Rally), but at likely bigger odds it would be folly to underestimate Flora Of Bermuda.

She was first home on the heavily disadvantaged far side in the Queen Mary but clocked a very impressive 102 timefigure when winning at not-so-Glorious Goodwood and looks well worth another go in Group company.

Charlie Johnston’s best chance of the week may lay with Princess Margaret winner Sacred Angel who is narrowly ahead on time in the valuable sales race, a race not won by anything longer than 4/1 in the last four years, while recent Goodwood winner Johan is clear on the clock in the Clipper Handicap but is a race best not tackled until the draw is known. Terwada, who ran the fastest last three furlongs all night when winning at Newmarket recently, would be a very interesting runner if he gets into that.

Emily Upjohn has a clear advantage on time in the Yorkshire Oaks but there’s none more progressive in the field than Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking and the Irish Oaks runner-up who is up there with the best of the others must have a good each-way shout.

With some doubt about how the Lonsdale will be run – surely Quickthorn if he turns up won’t be allowed such a soft lead as he was last year or in the Goodwood Cup – it’s an easy race to pass over.

Elite Status sets the standard in the Gimcrack along with the since underperforming Asadna and he showed he stays six furlongs with a win at Deauville earlier this month, but whether he’s quite worth the figure he clocked at Sandown over a track notorious for wide-margin wins in juvenile races remains to be seen and I’d be interested in Jasour who might not have clocked an outstanding time when winning the July Stakes but managed to clock four sub-11 second furlongs in achieving it which is no mean feat for the track.

Evs to put up big Nunthorpe effort

One horse prominent on the clock who could run in the Gimcrack but also has pretensions in the Nunthorpe is Windsor Castle and Molecomb winner Big Evs.

Despite receiving an overly generous weight-for-age allowance, the Nunthorpe isn’t a big attraction for two-year-olds, possibly because the entries close so early, but two of the five youngsters who have run in it in the last 10 years have finished second.

Even so, he’ll have to improve some to get the better of recent King George winner Highfield Princess who heads the ratings on the clock from Art Power who’s well worth another crack at five furlongs in my view but whose recent 120 Curragh timefigure was achieved just before Timeform adjusted their five-furlong standard.

If there's a cat among the pigeons it might well be Azure Blue. She needs to put a poor run in the July Cup behind her when she was too free but has looked well worth a go at the minimum trip for a long time, has next to nothing to find on the clock and is trained by Michael Dods whose record in this race is second to none.

On the final day Kinross holds the aces in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, a race he won last year, but his participation might be dependent upon the ground and in his absence next-best-on-the-clock Sacred from the William Haggas yard might be the one to side with after her excellent second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Haggas also houses the horse top on time in the Ebor, Hamish, but he would seem a very unlikely runner under a welter burden of 10-9 off what is effectively a BHA mark of 121 on ground that might be considered too quick anyway.

Duke Of Edinburgh winner Okita Soushi is next best and isn’t unappealing at 14/1 if Ryan Moore gets the ride, though he could also be line for the mount on Real Dream who won at Ascot last time by over four lengths in the manner of a smart middle-distance stayer for Sir Michael Stoute.