Timefigure analysis for Sandown and ParisLongchamp including impressive Beauvatier

Timeform's Graeme North covers Sandown and heads over to France for more interesting time analysis this week with Beauvatier impressing once again.

Aablan an average winner It’s fair to say that even the best of last week’s domestic action was underwhelming at best, with a brace of Group 3s at Sandown the highest quality action on offer, but at least there was a good card over in France at ParisLongchamp at the weekend where several horses in winning action undoubtedly have Arc weekend on their agenda. To Sandown first, though, and the Solario Stakes which was sponsored like all the races on the card by Virgin Bet. A roll of honour this century that includes Kingman, Raven’s Pass, Masar and Too Darn Hot would be the envy of some other higher-profile juvenile races, but the quality has dropped a little in the last four years and two of the last four winners didn’t manage another win. Exactly how much strength in depth the latest six-runner field had will make itself known in time, but for now it’s a result that I’d be wary of taking at face value. Less than two lengths covered the winner Aablan and the fifth horse home Mortlake and the result needs a bit of unpicking with a 57 winning timefigure the slowest this century after Reach For The Moon in 2021 (one of those recent winners who failed to score again) and not much to get excited about either from a sectional point of view. There’s no doubting Aablan’s spirit and tenacity given he rallied after being headed to maintain his unbeaten record, having won an ordinary maiden at Newmarket back in July, but the Course Track sectionals show that two of his opponents, Devil’s Point and Starlore, ran the last three furlongs faster if only marginally and his penultimate furlong was the second slowest in the race as he looked to be done for a bit of toe.

That could have been greenness of course, as the Solario was just his second race, but third-placed Devil’s Point, who ran the last furlong fastest of all, and Starlore, who tied up inside the last having possibly kicked for home too early (ran each of the preceding two furlongs fastest of all) both emerge with upgrades at least as good as Aablan using data from the three-furlong pole. An impressive winner in a good time at Leicester last time out, Mortlake sweated up badly beforehand, never got a run when he needed it and may well not have appreciated the softer ground. In other words, he’s worth forgiving this effort. Contrary to what was mentioned on one of the racing channels, the result wasn’t a boost for ‘out-of-form’ Charlie Appleby. It has been well documented that Godolphin’s main trainer has had a quiet year by his normal standards with no winners at all at any of the Derby meeting, Royal Ascot, Glorious Goodwood or York Ebor Festival but the fact remains that among stables who have saddled more than 10 two-year-olds this year his has easily the highest strike rate (upwards of 31%) even if the quality of those two-year-olds as calculated by median rating is not as high at this time of the season as it has been in past years. The other Group 3 at Sandown was the Atalanta Stakes. Like the Solario this developed into a test of speed above all else and saw Heredia get the better of Coronation Stakes fifth Queen For You and the 2022 winner Potapova in a modest 78 timefigure. The winner didn’t appear to go on last year after her Sandringham success and has taken a while to get her act together this year, or at least her connections have, as it’s quite clear that she’s a much better filly at a mile than she is at shorter distances. Fourth-placed Novus might have run the final furlong fastest but Heredia already had the race in the bag by that point and nothing could live with her acceleration in the penultimate furlong which she ran getting on for two and a half lengths faster than anything else. Ridden a bit closer up – her wide draw here meant she was always going to be dropped out – she could win a Group 2 before the season is out away from very soft ground.

Beauvatier one to back on Arc weekend Over in France, the highlight of a card that featured five Group races might on the face of things have been the Group 1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp but my eyes were drawn to the opening Prix La Rochette which saw the latest appearance of the ‘French City Of Troy’ Beauvatier. He’s a horse who first came to my notice when beating the subsequent four-length Prix Robert Papin winner and narrow Prix Morny second Ramatuelle in a minor event at Saint-Cloud in May when he ran each of the last four furlongs faster than she did and was going away at the line. He didn’t have much to beat at Deauville next time out, and didn’t have much to beat again here, but he couldn’t have done it any easier despite looking bone idle on ground that would probably have been fast enough for him. I’m not inclined to draw too many firm conclusions from the supposed finishing speeds given the rail was out a hefty 17m, but the official tracking data provided shows that not only did Beauvatier run the fastest last 600m all day by over 0.4 seconds, but he ran each of the last three 200m sections fastest than any other horse on the day and was the only runner to dip below 11 seconds for the third-last 200m. That’s some effort again and I’m not sure I’d want to look elsewhere in whichever of the Jean-Luc Lagadere or the Haras de Bouquetot – Criterium Arquana that he turns up in on Arc weekend. Lines of form through Ramatuelle, as well as the evidence of the sectionals suggest he’s worth a figure around 117 and only City Of Troy and Bucanero Fuerte have achieved that level this year. French Derby runner-up Big Rock was sent off an odds-on favourite for the Prix du Moulin but, as he had in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last time, found one too good at what looks a minimum trip for him nowadays in the shape of Sauterne. The winner had been running well without getting her head in front in Group races this year, usually setting the race up for one of those behind given her usual roll as front runner, but she was ridden with a bit more restraint on this occasion as Big Rock tried to make the most of his proven stamina from the front. Produced to lead inside the last 100m, Sauterne was never going to be caught but as often in France her win owed much to superior race position and the official tracking showed that both third-placed Facteur Cheval and fifth-placed Belbek ran quicker through the last 600m.

Much like the aforementioned Heredia, Belbek looks to have been campaigned at the wrong trip for much of his career, appreciating the step up to a mile here for the first time much as he had appreciated the step up to seven for the first time last autumn when winning Jean Luc Lagadere on soft ground, so given he ran each of the last three individual 200m sections fastest of all he might be one to bear in mind at a big price for Arc weekend (was 18/1 in the Lagadere). Even so, apparently-much improved efforts from him and Sauterne suggest to me that this renewal is probably substandard as well as muddling. On the Horizon Another horse winning at ParisLongchamp that I’ve written about is Horizon Dore. Unfortunately for me the only time I’ve backed him this year is when he finished second to Big Rock in the Prix de Guiche at Chantilly in May, but the ground was very soft that day and though he won on heavy on his debut he’s a strong travelling horse with a turn of foot better suited to quick conditions. He was impressive in the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam on fast ground at Chantilly in July and arguably even more so here in the Prix du Prince d’Orange conceding weight all round, quickening up smartly. Back in third was Birr Castle who was last seen finishing third to Ace Impact in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville. I wouldn’t be concluding from this line of form that Horizon Dore is the equivalent of Ace Impact, who was set plenty to do relative to Birr Castle at Deauville, but I wouldn’t mind betting that the pair are a lot closer than official ratings imply. The other two Group races on the card were the Prix Gladiateur over nearly two miles and La Coupe de Maisons-Laffitte over a mile and a quarter. The Gladiateur saw a first win of the year for the smart Lastotchka stepped up to this sort of trip for the first time, while La Coupe went to the rapidly improving Naranco, a horse who started his career off last year with Ralph Beckett but who has improved considerably this year for his Spanish-based stable.