Timefigure analysis for Qatar Goodwood Festival including Quickthorn, Nassau Stakes and Paddington

Timeform's Graeme North returns with a bumper Watch and Learn column taking in the talking points from the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Well, that’s ‘Glorious Goodwood’ over for another year and not a race too soon in all likelihood for those who were present on Saturday and had to endure heavy rain before the meeting was abandoned, controversially, after the Stewards’ Cup had been run despite the riders having reportedly raising significant concerns about the state of the surface well before then. That’s the second time in the last three years that the meeting has ended on ground Timeform called heavy, not that I’d be rushing to draw any conclusions from that, and how much faith there is to be placed in the some of the form remains to be seen. Interestingly, none of the seven winners that scored on the final day in 2021 when conditions were last as bad at the Festival as they were in 2023 won again next time out and all but one of the five handicap winners finished nearer last than first, so I’d be wary of expecting some of the form from either Wednesday or Saturday when conditions were toughest to be repeated. The big Festivals on the Flat are always interesting to analyse from a statistical perspective and the Goodwood latest five days threw up some interesting figures. It’s well known that the Johnston stable target Goodwood every year and while I didn’t have much to shout about myself having come close to a washout on the timefigure tipping front, zero winners from 24 runners with only two in the first three is not how Charlie Johnston would have wanted his first Festival there with a licence in his own name to have ended. It will be interesting to see if Johnston, who left Goodwood early only to see his Lion Of War finish last in the Saratoga Derby, tweaks his approach next year, but it should be said the poor form of his yard wasn’t confined to Goodwood with just two winners this month so far. The Johnston yard might be the public face of Northern success at Goodwood but the achievements of John Quinn are surely far more noteworthy. Three winners from five runners last week as well as a close second meant Quinn has now saddled a winner at Goodwood every year since 2017 taking his record in that time to eleven winners from just thirty-one runners. One trainer who wasn’t seen much was Charlie Appleby who saddled just two runners. He had five winners at Goodwood last year, which was his best total since he started sending runners to the Festival in 2013, but it might not be coincidence the only other year he didn’t saddle a winner since then was the aforementioned 2021 when he also sent his smallest ever team (to that point) to the Festival. Among the jockeys, Ryan Moore (for whom only Sussex Stakes winner Paddington averted a blank week) and Joe Fanning both extended winless records in straight-course handicaps that stretch back well over a decade.

Lemaitre not the only Nassau nightmare Those achievements went unremarked but one jockey who got a pasting in the media unsurprisingly was Aurelien Lemaitre whose first ride at Goodwood was a forgettable one on hot favourite Blue Rose Cen in the Qatar Nassau Stakes won by Al Husn. Whether or not Blue Rose Cen deserved to be such a short price – Timeform gave her 6lb to find with Nashwa on weight-adjusted ratings – is another matter but that an incident of some sort might occur wasn’t entirely unpredictable given the record of riders having their first ride around Goodwood’s tricky circuit and Blue Rose Cen was still tanking along when she was shut out as Ryan Moore moved across to the rail with the pace picking up as the cutaway ended so ending her chance. John Gosden was inclined to blame the ground (Timeform called it soft) for Nashwa’s defeat but Timeform’s timefigure for the race was a lowly 75, indicating a leisurely-run affair for horses of this quality, and sectional analysis using Course Track’s published figures suggest that probably more than anything else race position did for Nashwa who was too far back relative Al Husn at the point the pace increased. Given that Al Husn’s final furlong was the joint fastest of the week along with opening-day five-furlong winner Lord Riddiford, it was little surprise that Nashwa emptied late on after running the preceding two furlongs over half a second faster. Whatever the ifs and buts one thing that hasn’t been questioned is why Ryan Moore didn’t make the race more of a test of stamina on Above The Curve. She had finished off strongly when third in the Prix de l’Opera last autumn, running more convincing late splits than Nashwa who might have finished second but ran the final 600m slower than seven of her rivals as she came to the end of her tether, and quite why Moore elected to be cute from the front with two Group One winners at a mile this season in opposition I’m at a loss to explain. Take nothing away from Al Husn, however, who now has two wins over Nashwa this season and whose only defeat in her last eight races came at the hands of Via Sistina in the Dahlia Stakes. The Nassau was one of twelve Group races at Goodwood over the week, a large number but still a smaller proportion of overall races at the meeting (had the meeting been completed) than at the Royal Ascot, Newmarket July or will be the case at York’s Ebor meeting, with handicaps making up a hefty 54% of races programmed. WATCH: Qatar Nassau Stakes (Fillies' And Mares' Group 1)

Sectionals show Marquand rode Cup jockeys to sleep The opening day featured three Group races with easily the most talked about of those being Quickthorn’s all-the-way win in the Goodwood Cup. Upwards of 20 lengths clear at one point without overexerting himself, Quickthorn still had six lengths to spare come the line despite runner-up Emily Dickenson running the last three furlongs almost two and a half seconds faster in a win that was oddly reminiscent of his 2022 Lonsdale romp when Coltrane was again one of those who let him slip clear. Unlike the beaten horses, Quickthorn received a well-paced ride by Tom Marquand, who interestingly was back on board for the first time this season, but much like Serpentine’s Derby, sectional upgrades don’t work well in unusual and marginal scenarios like these where the beaten horses have reached the sectional point too slowly for their finishing speeds to deliver an accurate finishing upgrade. Quickthorn has run often enough (and been beaten enough too) for us to know that he’s a very good stayer but not a top-class one and a 110 timefigure rather confirms the ride he received allowed him to show form close to his best. The other Group races on the opening day went to Kinross and Haatem in timefigures of 102 and 98 respectively. Neither achieved anything they hadn’t previously either on form or time, but Haatem’s win in the Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes only served to underline how far ahead of the two-year-old pack City Of Troy is right now. Paddington was the star attraction on Wednesday and with his two main market rivals Inspiral (unproven on the ground) and Aldaary well below their best he didn’t have to be anywhere near his own peak to see off the French challenger Facteur Cheval in a modest 96 timefigure after dictating the pace, scoring in the slowest time this century. Historically slow winning times were also the feature of the Molecomb Stakes and the Oak Tree Stakes. Big Evs became the first winner of the former this century not to dip under 61 seconds but even so his time compared very favourably with the other races on the straight course the same day and a 105 timefigure is well up to standard for the race. Magical Sunset’s Oak Tree win was almost two and a half seconds slower than the next slowest since 2000, its most notable feature a very slow finish with the winner running the slowest final furlong as well as three furlongs of any winner on the day. Runner-up Breege comes out the moral winner on sectionals, while sixth-placed Internationalangel is also worth marking up after barely raising a gallop late, running the last two furlongs two seconds slower than the winner.

