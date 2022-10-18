Graeme North states the case for the introduction of a four-furlong Group 1 in this week's Watch And Learn, while track position proved vital on Champions Day.

An idea to improve Champions Day There was a thread started on social media over the weekend by James Knight (@jamesaknight) of Entain asking for suggestions on how to improve, or bulk out, or invigorate Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot. Champions Day isn’t quite what it might say on the tin anyway, with one of its six races not being one that might ‘define’ a champion but is instead a handicap over a mile of which there are many of similar type already. Once the votes were in, the consensus was for one of more handicaps, either over different distances or restricted to youngsters, the latter possibly a final after a series of qualifiers, while a Group 1 race for juveniles over five furlongs was another idea thrown into the mix. I’ve no doubt any older horse handicaps would fill well if enough money was thrown at them, while one for juveniles would too if it was made as valuable as the seemingly hundreds of Sales races these cheaply-bought types are qualified for, but at the other extreme I’d be very reluctant to support a Group 1 five-furlong race for youngsters when the number of genuine Group 1 horses of that ilk can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

I wrote back in 2020 in a series of articles that Timeform were running at the time that quizzed current and former members of staff about all things racing that one of the things that bugs me most within the sport is lack of creative race planning, and adding more handicaps, however they are spun, to a day meant to celebrate ‘champions’ doesn’t strike me as particularly imaginative at a time racing needs to start thinking outside the box more. Keep the Balmoral by all means, but the day needs a blockbuster addition to it, not more handicaps, and my suggestion would be the creation of the world’s first Group 1 sprint over four furlongs. I’m not steeped enough in racing administration minutia or politics as perhaps I should be to know exactly how many international hurdles need to be jumped to get this idea across the line. I've also no idea whether the Ascot executives are savvy enough to get on board and see the value in the idea when they missed an open goal this summer in failing to spot the box-office potential of Irish superstar Rachael Blackmore captaining the female team at the latest Shergar Cup. But what a race it would be to look forward to should it be given the green light. At a time of falling attendances if not yet off-course interest, racing needs to implement more imaginative race conditions more often. One of the suggestions I was involved with that has come to fruition, though has only been restricted to one race per season sadly so far as I am aware, is a sprint handicap over five furlongs at Nottingham which will be run again next week and allows two-year-olds to take on their elders. As my former colleague and now BHA handicapper Graham Smith, with whom I worked on with the two-year-old suggestion and who introduced Optional Claiming Handicaps - which allow trainers to offset some of their handicap mark for a lower claiming piece – will attest, getting the buy-in these innovative ideas (though OCH’s are commonplace in the States) deserve isn’t always immediately forthcoming. One of the other issues that was also brought up, and not for the first time, was that Champions Day should be moved to earlier in the season as Ascot in October can be something of a ‘sloggers paradise’. I can’t say I’m in favour of that. Versatility in the thoroughbred is an asset that deserves to be cherished whether it manifests itself in terms of effectiveness over a variety of distances or ability to handle all sorts of ground, or both as in the case of the great Frankel. He demolished his rivals from the front on fast ground in the 2000 Guineas before going fifteen rounds with heavy-ground champion Cirrus des Aigles the following season in the Champion Stakes and came out on top to preserved his unbeaten record on what was his career swansong. There seems to be a common misconception – received wisdom, if you like - that Ascot is ‘always’ soft in the autumn. A query of the Timeform database of all Flat tracks in Britain that have raced in October on turf and held at least forty meetings this century reveals that Ascot has, in fact, staged the third lowest number of meetings expressed in percentage terms on soft or heavy ground (23%) as defined by Timeform behind Newmarket (15%) and Redcar (21%). The idea of moving the meeting around ‘Breeders Cup’ style is another that has been mooted but the only other tracks realistically capable of staging the fixture other than Newmarket - Doncaster, Newbury and York - have had soft or heavy ground on at least 40% of their October fixtures in the same time frame with Newbury topping that list with a whopping 63% of the time. Leave it where it is, I say, but put some more thought into it.

Baaeed still up with the greats The latest Champions Day was all about Baaeed, of course, but whereas Frankel managed to enhance his reputation by defeating Cirrus des Aigles on ground softer than he’d ever encountered outside of his maiden win, Baaeed couldn’t under conditions that were quicker than Frankel faced in the same race but weren’t appreciably slower than those he had won on at Goodwood in the Sussex Stakes last year or in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at this meeting last year. I doubt that connections went into the race with a negative mindset, but they would surely have been lamenting their stall 1 draw 48 hours ahead of the race given the record of the inside stall over a mile and a quarter in Group races on softish ground at Ascot is down there with stalls 1 or 2 in the Derby or the outside stalls in the Arc at Longchamp or the Prix de Jockey-Club at Chantilly. Course configuration and topography at Ascot on the round course dictates that, unless you want to make an early suicidal move, race position largely stays unchanged on the climb from Swinley Bottom to the short home straight, but it seemed to me that even though the pace hadn’t been strong - the first four at the two-furlong pole filled the same positions at the line and Bay Bridge’s winning timefigure came in at only 98, a different tempo of race than Baaeed has been used to over the last two seasons – he was close enough if good enough on the day but just couldn’t pick up in his usual manner for whatever reason. It did cross my mind during the afternoon as most races that developed on or towards that far rail had a ‘razor blade’ formation to them, favouring those more towards the far rail than those off it, that perhaps there was track bias at play with an even faster strip down the middle that wasn’t tried after the sprint, but that’s more conjecture on my part than hard fact. Despite his defeat, Baaeed is still entitled to be ranked right up there with the greats of the last twenty years and only a special clique of horses manage six Group 1 wins in a row highlighted by a 135 timefigure within that sequence. The overarching lament about his retirement, bearing in mind his pedigree and what he achieved in the International, is not that he retired on the back of a defeat but what he might have achieved had he been campaigned at a mile and a quarter earlier and more often.