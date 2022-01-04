Having won the three-and-three-quarter-mile chase in 2018 and 2019, he was runner-up two years ago, but regained his title in March, beating his 2020 conqueror Easysland by 18 lengths.

However, now at the age of 12, his better days appear behind him and he posted two subsequent lacklustre displays over regulation fences at Aintree last year in the Grade One Aintree Bowl and on his seasonal bow when pulled up in the Grade Two Many Clouds Chase.

“The Cross Country Chase is an option, but he is not getting any younger,” said Elliott.

“We’ll just see how he is.

“We haven’t really discussed retirement yet, but we’ll see how he goes over the next month or so.”