Cheltenham Festival opinion: David Ord on day two

Another day of high drama at Prestbury Park and David Ord reflects on the action, headlined by a certain Tiger Roll.

On a glorious St Patrick’s Day for Ireland it was going to take something special to take the Cheltenham spotlight away from Henry De Bromhead. After all here’s a man who added the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle to Honeysuckle’s win in the Unibet Champion on day one. It’s a Grade One-laden week for the quiet, unassuming but brilliant trainer and his team. With A Plus Tard to come in the WellChild Gold Cup he could be about to have the sort of week that ensures your name is recorded in the history books. But Tiger Roll is already there. And he inked a stunning new chapter of his own with victory in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase. It was his fifth triumph at the Festival and one that has seemed unlikely from the moment he spent all of last year’s race getting a distant rear view of Easysland.

Tiger Roll recorded a brilliant fifth Festival success

His campaign this time around has been low-key, bordering on lifeless. When he faded out of contention to finish last in the Boyne Hurdle in his prep-race all seemed lost. The tributes to his imminent retirement were being prepared. A lot has happened in the meantime. He has a new trainer in Denise Foster as Gordon Elliott serves his high-profile six-month suspension and was taken out of the Randox Grand National after Michael and Eddie O’Leary took umbrage with the weight he was given. And that’s the one real regret about today. Why on earth couldn’t they have sat on their hands and waited? What was there to lose? Martin Greenwood, the man responsible for framing the weights, was vindicated in his decision to not ignore the numbers and produce an artificial mark low enough to appease connections of the horse. And now was he still able to roll into Aintree he’d be doing so as one of the best-handicapped horses in the race. But he isn’t. He can’t try and emulate Red Rum by winning for a third time in Merseyside which as the sun belted down on another glorious March afternoon, was a source of regret. I don’t think there’ll be a better chance of a horse following in those legendary hoofprints again in my lifetime although of course I hope I’m wrong. But that’s gone. Let’s instead celebrate this achievement – a stunning one. A Triumph Hurdle, National Hunt Chase and three wins in the Cross-Country. It’s unprecedented and the wonder of Wednesday was it was never in doubt. All along connections had said wait for him to get his ground. It seemed optimistic as the engine cut out at Navan but here they were gloriously vindicated. He was never going to be beaten, racing with enthusiasm, jumping with slick precision and he could be called the winner with three to jump.

