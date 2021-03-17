Cheltenham Festival opinion: David Ord on day two

Another day of high drama at Prestbury Park and David Ord reflects on the action, headlined by a certain Tiger Roll.
On a glorious St Patrick’s Day for Ireland it was going to take something special to take the Cheltenham spotlight away from Henry De Bromhead.
After all here’s a man who added the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle to Honeysuckle’s win in the Unibet Champion on day one. It’s a Grade One-laden week for the quiet, unassuming but brilliant trainer and his team.
With A Plus Tard to come in the WellChild Gold Cup he could be about to have the sort of week that ensures your name is recorded in the history books.
But Tiger Roll is already there. And he inked a stunning new chapter of his own with victory in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase.
It was his fifth triumph at the Festival and one that has seemed unlikely from the moment he spent all of last year’s race getting a distant rear view of Easysland.
His campaign this time around has been low-key, bordering on lifeless. When he faded out of contention to finish last in the Boyne Hurdle in his prep-race all seemed lost. The tributes to his imminent retirement were being prepared.
A lot has happened in the meantime. He has a new trainer in Denise Foster as Gordon Elliott serves his high-profile six-month suspension and was taken out of the Randox Grand National after Michael and Eddie O’Leary took umbrage with the weight he was given.
And that’s the one real regret about today. Why on earth couldn’t they have sat on their hands and waited? What was there to lose? Martin Greenwood, the man responsible for framing the weights, was vindicated in his decision to not ignore the numbers and produce an artificial mark low enough to appease connections of the horse.
And now was he still able to roll into Aintree he’d be doing so as one of the best-handicapped horses in the race.
But he isn’t. He can’t try and emulate Red Rum by winning for a third time in Merseyside which as the sun belted down on another glorious March afternoon, was a source of regret. I don’t think there’ll be a better chance of a horse following in those legendary hoofprints again in my lifetime although of course I hope I’m wrong.
But that’s gone. Let’s instead celebrate this achievement – a stunning one. A Triumph Hurdle, National Hunt Chase and three wins in the Cross-Country. It’s unprecedented and the wonder of Wednesday was it was never in doubt.
All along connections had said wait for him to get his ground. It seemed optimistic as the engine cut out at Navan but here they were gloriously vindicated. He was never going to be beaten, racing with enthusiasm, jumping with slick precision and he could be called the winner with three to jump.
When Tiger’s this good it makes you wonder how he’d fare pitched in against the very best in a Gold Cup but one thing we know is that when he’s on-song, on good ground, there isn’t a horse in England, Ireland or France that can lay a hoof on him in his chosen discipline.
On this occasion it’s not just another lazy cliché to say we’ll never see his like again.
Queen Mother Champion Chase heroine Put The Kettle On must rank among the toughest mares to look through a bridle. She made it four-from-four over course-and-distance with her latest and highest profile win.
If there was an element of the unexpected about the result it was only because of the presence of Chacun Pour Soi who having passed her going to the last and set off up the hill a length to the good looked set to finally end Willie Mullins’ wait for victory in the race.
But to beat Put The Kettle On you need to swamp her, a vicious, swift, attack that renders her defenceless. He didn’t. He was unable to open up a further advantage and only a few strides later was a sitting duck for her inevitable and uplifting rally.
And by the time they’d got inside the final furlong Chacun was no longer the danger – that was Nube Negra, who with racing room and a target to aim at, set sail for the line.
But you don’t get past Put The Kettle On twice here and she was never in danger of defeat. What a mare she is. It wasn’t a performance with the swagger and slickness of Honeysuckle's 24 hours earlier, but one no less deserving of a championship prize.
Bob Olinger won’t have finished on that score either after a win in the Ballymore that was every bit as authoritative as a seven-and-a-half lengths winning margin over Gaillard Du Mesnil would suggest.
The world is his oyster as connections face the envious task of choosing between novice chasing or Grade One hurdles next term.
Mullins did enjoy a Grade One double but was never able to relax during Monkfish's error-strewn display in the Brown Advisory. At least the only danger to Sir Gerhard in the closing bumper was stablemate Kilcruit.
And on St Patrick’s Day there was a real irony with the only British winner coming in the form of Sky Pirate, a rejuvenated character trained in the Cotswolds by Jonjo O’Neill, a legendary son of the Emerald Isle.
He’s enjoying some season, so is Henry de Bromhead, but Cheltenham on Wednesday once again belonged to the Tiger.