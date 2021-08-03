Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Kevin Ryan
Kevin Ryan - appearing at York Ebor Preview Evening

York Ebor Preview Evening: Tickets on sale now for Tuesday August 17

By Sporting Life
15:18 · TUE August 03, 2021

Tickets are on sale now for the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival Preview Evening at York Racecourse on Tuesday 17th August.

They cost £13.50 and that includes a free £5 bet courtesy of sponsors Sky Bet and a light bite supper. A cash bar is open all night. Doors pen at 6.30pm with the event starting at 7.30pm.

Top trainers Richard Fahey and Kevin Ryan are both on the panel alongside host Ed Chamberlin, top analyst Mark Howard, Sporting Life racing editor David Ord and Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners.

A jockey will be added as soon as riding commitments become clearer.

Click here to book your tickets now

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING