Thyme Hill wins at Newbury

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle: Thyme Hill ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
11:20 · FRI March 12, 2021

Thyme Hill misses Thursday's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham owing to a muscle problem.

Philip Hobbs' charge was heading for a third clash with Paisley Park in the day three feature with the score standing at 1-1 between the pair.

He got the better of Emma Lavelle's star at Newbury on their return only to be run down late by the same horse in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

His was the second big Cheltenham absentee to be confirmed on Friday with Energumene ruled out of the Sporting Life Arkle.

Full story to follow...

