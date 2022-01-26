Check out our best bet for Thursday's Thyestes Chase - and what the trainers saying ahead of the Gowran Park feature.

Thyestes Chase (3.05 Gowran) preview and tip

Gordon Elliott's Coko Beach had Willie Mullins' Class Conti five lengths behind when winning this a year ago though neither have been in the best of form. Their respective trainers share ten entries here with the former looking to have the edge via BRAESIDE and Death Duty. Jack Kennedy was on the former when he finished fourth on unsuitable quicker ground in the Paddy Power with his stablemate a place behind. Today's conditions will suit both and Braeside looks the one to beat. Paul Townend chooses Franco De Port of the champion trainer's runners and his mount, a Grade 1 winner as a novice, could be on a nice mark for his handicap debut. Foxy Jacks made too many mistakes in the Paddy Power but Longhouse Poet, who beat subsequent Troytown winner Run Wild Fred just over a year ago, looks to have been laid out for this. Eklat De Rire flopped in the Ladbroke at Newbury but is much better than that.

What the trainers say Pat Fahy believes the ground is key to the chances of Mister Fogpatches in the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran on Thursday. Third in the Scottish Grand National before winning at Punchestown last spring, so far this term the grey has been placed in the Troytown at Navan, the Cork National and most recently at Cheltenham. With just 10st on his back, less jockey Richie Deegan’s 3lb claim, Mister Fogpatches has plenty going for him in Thursday’s €100,000 feature and Fahy is hoping conditions continue to dry out. He said: “The weather is very much in his favour, so I’m hoping we’ll get the ground.“Richie knows him, has lots of experience and is taking the 3lb off. He did nothing wrong on him in the Troytown, so hopefully everything will go well. “The horse has loads of experience now and he has a lovely weight on his back. It’s a lovely, galloping track and it’s a nice opportunity for him – as long as he gets the ground.”

Based locally at Leighlinbridge, Fahy would love to add his name to the roll of honour in the Gowran Park showpiece – but is keeping his feet on the ground. “It would be great, I suppose. To win it, I think we’d realise the importance of it afterwards,” the trainer added. “At the moment we’ll keep things on an even keel and get there and see how we get on. He’s got a great advantage with that weight and we’ll pray for the ground – that’s really what it’s all about as far as I’m concerned.” Gordon Elliott’s Escaria Ten is a contender who would appreciate rain as he makes his seasonal debut in the contest under Adrian Heskin. The eight-year-old was last seen pulling up in the Irish National in April, the final run of a campaign that peaked with a third place in the Grade Two National Hunt Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. “He’s in good form, Gordon seems happy with him,” said Iain Turner, racing manager to owners the McNeill Family. “We could have done with softer, typical Gowran ground as he goes well in soft or heavy ground. The lack of rain probably isn’t ideal but it is his first race of the season and it’s a nice starting point. “It’s his first time out since the Irish National last year, which probably came a bit soon after the National Hunt Chase. It’s good to get him started with targets in mind later in the spring.”