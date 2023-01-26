From little acorns, they say, great things are made and the sight of 10,000 or so packed into that course, Gowran Park, is one of the great ones in Irish Racing.

This is the locals' great day out - some will probably go via the lovely St Mary’s Church for a bit of extra help with their selections before heading to the village of Thomastown and trackside to a venue which features a golf course in the middle, where eminent present and ex-jockeys have been seen giving the bunkers regular maintenance.

Absenteeism from work places and schools is said to peak on Thursday and some places just don't open at all. Everyone, it seems, wants to be there and if you look at the roll of honour, is anyone surprised?

1964 and it was ‘himself’, the legendary Arkle who stormed home, followed two years later by another of the immortals, his stablemate Flyingbolt.