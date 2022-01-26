They’ve been racing at this County Kilkenny beauty spot since 1914 - with the famous St Mary’s Church nearby for those wanting extra winner-finding assistance, and a golf course in the middle.

But on the last Thursday in January only one thing matters, the Goffs Thyestes Chase.

It’s a flagship race Gowran, now expected to be packed to the rafters with a 10,000 crowd after the lifting of Covid restrictions, have every right to be proud of, and the supporting card featuring the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle is quality as well.

The roll of honour says it all. Both of those great Tom Dreaper-trained immortals Arkle and Flyingbolt won it, and in more recent times Grand National heroes Hedgehunter and Numbersixvalverde were successful.

But this is also - and the M9 has made it even more so - in the back yard more or less these days of a certain W P Mullins.

Indeed his quintet this Thursday will try and take the prize to Closutton for the ninth time, his successes including On His Own, who triumphed twice in 2012 and 2014, and his first with Micko’s Dream in Millennium year - owned by a syndicate of prison officers.

Mullins will be trying to win it for the third time in four years, thwarted in a hattrick bid a year ago when Coko Beach, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, led home a one-two for Gigginstown, beating Run Wild Fred, to become the youngest horse this century to land the coveted prize.

Conditions are usually testing and the undulating nature of the track means some tired horses have to jump the three fences in the home straight.

But this is a folklore race in this part of Ireland - the excuses of the day off have been months in the creating - and as handicaps go, there are none fiercer.

Nor celebrations more memorable, I am reliably informed.