Thursday Salisbury preview | Richard Hughes puts Intelligentsia to the test

Richard Hughes is optimistic that Intelligentsia will be up to the challenge at Group Three level in the Ire Incentive Scheme Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury.

Intelligentsia, who is owned by the Queen, won on her racecourse debut in a maiden at Newbury in July. The form from that performance has looked increasingly credible, with the runner-up Majestic Glory going on to win her next two starts. The second of those victories came in the Group Three Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket early last month when Andrew Balding’s filly prevailed by a length from Godolphin’s Wild Beauty. Reflecting on Intelligentsia’s successful debut, Hughes said: “She couldn’t have done it any easier on the day – we were very pleased. “She made all that day, and it’s going to be a different ball game on Thursday. “She might run a bit green, because she didn’t learn a whole lot on the first day, but she’s very professional in everything she does. “We’re very happy with her and we’re hoping we’ll have fast ground. Drawn 11 of 12 isn’t the best, but hopefully she can overcome that.”

