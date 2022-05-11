We have a Lucky 15 for the second day of the York Dante Festival including a horse expected to relish the stamina test in the finale.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

DIGITAL 1.50 York

An improved performer on the all-weather over the winter, DIGITAL came close to matching those performances switched back to turf at Newbury last month. In the end he finished third, beaten a length-and-a-quarter, by Blue De Vega. Connections intend to be more positive on him here and he has good track form, going down all guns blazing to Blackrod in an apprentice riders' handicap at the Ebor Meeting that has worked out well. He should go close with race fitness and sharpness on his side.

BRUNCH 3.00 York

He goes well at this track and BRUNCH is fancied to shine here despite having to carry top weight. Michael Dods’ charge has earned his rating of 104 through a series of good runs in big handicaps and pattern races, including when third in the Earl Of Sefton at Newmarket last time. But it’s races like this that play to his strengths more and he’s on the same mark as when eighth in the Lincoln on his return and seventh in the Royal Hunt Cup last time. His form figures at York read 1127 – the latter when seemingly amiss in the Strensall Stakes last year. This is his place and this is very much his type of race. ROYAL PATRONAGE 3.35 York

All eyes are on Desert Crown as he bids to justify his position towards the top of the Cazoo Derby market but he’s all potential at the moment and might find ROYAL PATRONAGE a tough nut to crack. The selection beat Coroebus in the Royal Lodge last season and reappeared to finish eight behind that horse in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, tiring inside the final furlong after making the running. He’s bred to thrive at this trip, has the form in the book to go very close and will sit handy which is likely to be the place to be. Graham Cunningham made a good case for him in this week's Racing Podcast.

RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE 5.20 York