David Ord has a Lucky 15 for day two of the Chester May Festival on Thursday and expects the Johnston team to have a good afternoon.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

SUNDAY SOVEREIGN – 1.30 Chester

He’s only a pound above the mark from which he won from here in August and SUNDAY SOVEREIGN can land the opener for Tim Easterby. The yard’s runners tend to need their first run and he blew the cobwebs away at Musselburgh in April and is sure to strip fitter for that. Clearly he handles the track and he’ll have the strong pace to aim at that he needs.

OUTGATE – 2.05 Chester

He ran a cracker when second at Newmarket on his return and OUTGATE look the answer to the Deepbridge Handicap. The three-year-old ran into a handicap blot when second behind Tranquil Night at on his return but made good headway through the final two furlongs and shaped well himself. Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle here, he’s drawn one and is a player if the gaps appear down the home straight. ENFRANCHISE – 3.40 Chester

He went down all guns blazing when touched off by Mystic Wells at Brighton last month and ENFRANCHISE has to be of interest from the same mark. Andrew Breslin’s mount went down by a head to his progressive rival but pulled seven lengths clear of the third and if he can get across from a wide draw, another bold bid is in the offing.

The Timeform Jury Service

TROJAN HORSE – 4.50 Chester