Max Flamingo booked his Irish Grand National ticket in landing the odds to get off the mark over fences in the Horse & Jockey Beginners’ Chase at Thurles.

The seven-year-old brushed aside his main market rival Bacardys after leading three out to get the verdict by three-quarters of a length under Denis O’Regan.

Max Flamingo (4/7 favourite) was back meeting the opposition on equal terms after running in competitive handicaps at Leopardstown on his two previous starts. This was his easiest task as he had previously finished fourth to Fury Road in the Grade One Neville Hotels Chase, also at Leopardstown, in December.

Trained by Francis Casey, Max Flamingo put his experience to good use in a race that was reduced to four runners after two late withdrawals.

The first two were far too good for the other two with 35 lengths back to Fest Deiz in third.

“His whole plan is the Irish National and he is entered. The weights are out next week, but he is rated 142 and should get in,” said Casey.

“I don’t know if this will affect his handicap mark or not, but I don’t think the second horse is a 142-rated horse so he probably ran to his mark.

“I didn’t really want to win our beginners’ chase at this time of year, but we were disappointed with his jumping the last day so we said we’d go for this.

“Denis said he loved the ground but wouldn’t want it any quicker.

“He’ll run in the Irish National next and us small men have to dream big!”