Thunder Kiss takes Munster Oaks glory for Ger Lyons

The four-year-old was second on her Group Three debut when contesting the Blue Wind Stakes at Naas last time, missing out by three-quarters of a length after coming home behind Insinuendo.

This time filly was triumphant when stepping up in trip, picking off her rivals in the closing stages of the race to prevail by three-quarters of a length at 3/1.

“She has been promising that. She has been black-type placed before, but getting this win was most important,” said Shane Lyons, the trainer’s brother and assistant.

“We knew she would this season as she has strengthened up big time.

“I’m delighted for (owner-breeder) Maurice Regan and all the Newtown Anner team.

“She is not ground-dependent, she has really appreciated stepping up in trip to one mile and four furlongs, albeit she ran a cracker over one-mile-two last time and we’ll have fun in those races.

“She has improved with age and hopefully will improve again next year.

“She could eventually run in those cup races, but we’ll get her home now and make a plan.

“Maurice is a great supporter of ours (and) has a good band of mares as well, so this is most important and is a prestigious race to win.”

Jessica Harrington’s Silence Please was second, with Aidan O’Brien’s High Heels a further length back in third.