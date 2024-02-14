We pick out three horses to consider at Sandown on Thursday including a Gary Moore-trained horse taking a big leap up in distance.
There’s some good racing at Sandown on Thursday with some competitive handicaps and a Grade 2 on the card, and punters are tasked with the St Barbara Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle for the meeting’s opener at 1.20.
The two-mile contest has a horse returning from 663 days off in Kamaxos and the rest of the seven-strong field have become infrequent winners, so it looks a trappy puzzle even before you’ve factored the inexperienced jockeys into calculations.
Niall Houlihan, Freddie Gordon and Lilly Pinchin stand out amongst the riders and the first-named is on Celtic Ned who could go well, for all that he needs to bounce back from a below-par run at this track last time out.
Tactics could be key and if Gearoid Harney gets the fractions right on SIZING POTTSIE up front then David Pipe’s former 157-rated two-mile chaser could register his first win in 18 months.
He's lobbed in on his best form from a mark of 118 and David Pipe’s record in conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdles at Sandown is good – he’s won three from 12 with his winners returning at 10/1, 100/30 and 3/1, Eamon An Cnoic winning this very race in 2021.
The best race on the card is the Grade 2 Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and Nicky Henderson’s Aston Martini looks the likely favourite here after she was a reinstated winner at Lingfield last time after she was demoted on the day.
It looks tight on ratings, though, and this could come down to who handles the test in the conditions the best and I wouldn’t rule out Olly Murphy’s LITTLE MISS DANTE on that score.
Murphy's yard is in terrific form at present, winning 10 from 27 at 37% for the last fortnight, Little Miss Dante's full brother Go Dante running a super race in third in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last Saturday.
Like her sibling, Little Miss Dante handles testing ground well and the way she ran on for third over 2m3f in heavy ground at Haydock last time out suggests this extra furlong on a stiff finish like at Sandown will play to her strengths.
We can't leave a Sandown card without flagging up a Gary Moore-trained runner. He’s trained 81 winners at this track at a strike-rate of 13% overall and this season his figures here are six from 26 at 23.08%, making him the leading trainer at Sandown for the 2023-24 campaign.
His HUDSON DE GRUGY is a fascinating runner in the Spectra Group Alanbrooke Handicap Chase at 4.15, this just his second go at a three-mile trip.
He’s got stamina in his pedigree and though he was beaten into third (from just four runners) when he last tried three miles at Lingfield, he hardly looked beaten for stamina that day given he rallied after the last.
Four of his five wins in England have come at Sandown and he shaped well here over two miles last time, running on for third on his first start since wind surgery. Rated 10lb lower than his hurdles mark, a bold showing at his favourite track once again would not be a surprise for all that it’s a drastic step up in distance from his last run.
