We pick out three horses to consider at Sandown on Thursday including a Gary Moore-trained horse taking a big leap up in distance.

Sizing it up in the opener

There’s some good racing at Sandown on Thursday with some competitive handicaps and a Grade 2 on the card, and punters are tasked with the St Barbara Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle for the meeting’s opener at 1.20. The two-mile contest has a horse returning from 663 days off in Kamaxos and the rest of the seven-strong field have become infrequent winners, so it looks a trappy puzzle even before you’ve factored the inexperienced jockeys into calculations. Niall Houlihan, Freddie Gordon and Lilly Pinchin stand out amongst the riders and the first-named is on Celtic Ned who could go well, for all that he needs to bounce back from a below-par run at this track last time out. Tactics could be key and if Gearoid Harney gets the fractions right on SIZING POTTSIE up front then David Pipe’s former 157-rated two-mile chaser could register his first win in 18 months. He's lobbed in on his best form from a mark of 118 and David Pipe’s record in conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdles at Sandown is good – he’s won three from 12 with his winners returning at 10/1, 100/30 and 3/1, Eamon An Cnoic winning this very race in 2021.

Little Miss hopeful in Jane Seymour

The best race on the card is the Grade 2 Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and Nicky Henderson’s Aston Martini looks the likely favourite here after she was a reinstated winner at Lingfield last time after she was demoted on the day. It looks tight on ratings, though, and this could come down to who handles the test in the conditions the best and I wouldn’t rule out Olly Murphy’s LITTLE MISS DANTE on that score. Murphy's yard is in terrific form at present, winning 10 from 27 at 37% for the last fortnight, Little Miss Dante's full brother Go Dante running a super race in third in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last Saturday. Like her sibling, Little Miss Dante handles testing ground well and the way she ran on for third over 2m3f in heavy ground at Haydock last time out suggests this extra furlong on a stiff finish like at Sandown will play to her strengths.

Moore profits from Hudson going up in trip?