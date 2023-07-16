Timeform highlight an eyecatcher from each day of Newmarket's July Festival.

The Andrew Balding-trained Glenfinnan was having his first start for ten months, fitted with a hood for the first time, and showed plenty to work on making his handicap debut. Glenfinnan came to have every chance under two furlongs out before the lack of a recent outing told in the final furlong and was beaten two lengths into fourth behind winner Darkness. Glenfinnan has been handed a very workable mark judged on his two-year-old form which saw him win a maiden at Yarmouth on the last of his three outings last year. On his previous start, he was a close second in the very valuable Convivial Maiden at York, finishing just in front of subsequent 2000 Guineas runner-up Hi Royal. Still open to more improvement, Glenfinnan is one to note on the back of this promising return.

Nearly always an interesting maiden and this year's renewal was no exception, the first two pulling clear, the winner overcoming inexperience, while Emperor's Star shaped more like a stayer. He made plenty of appeal on paper - he is a half-brother to top-class winner Cloth Of Stars - and he shaped with plenty of promise despite being beaten at short odds on debut. Emperor's Star was outpaced at halfway, but rallied well over a furlong out, taking up the lead soon after but proving just one paced at the finish. He seems sure to improve plenty for this initial experience and looks a banker for a similar event next time.

Bless Him may be a nine-year-old but he shaped as if retaining all the ability that saw him land last year's Bunbury Cup when finishing fourth in the same race on Saturday. Bless Him posted his best effort of the campaign, though perhaps wasn't seen to best effect under a change of jockey and a ride which saw him play his hand earlier than is often the case, as his effort flattened out close home after he had loomed up two furlongs out. He ran well to finish runner-up in the International Stakes last season under regular rider Jamie Spencer, missing out by just a short-head, and he will be one to note in that Ascot event again.