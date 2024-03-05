Three sires set for a successful Cheltenham Festival

John Ingles nominates a couple of sires with good chances of Festival success and a more obscure one who could strike with his sole entry.
No fewer than 170 different sires had runners at last year’s Cheltenham Festival which makes it very difficult for any single sire to make much impact with just 28 winning opportunities over the four days. Shantou, who had more runners than most (15) last year was the only one to hit the target more than once, having a Gold Cup day double with Stay Away Fay in the Albert Bartlett and Impervious in the Mares’ Chase. But Walk In The Park, another with the odds seemingly in his favour thanks to a Festival team of 13, drew a blank although he did have a couple of seconds with Facile Vega in the Supreme and Jonbon in the Arkle.
It was Jonbon’s brother Douvan who provided Walk In The Park with his first two Festival victories in the same two races – the Supreme in 2015 and the Arkle a year later – while since then two more Willie Mullins-trained winners Min (2020 Ryanair Chase) and Facile Vega (2022 Champion Bumper) have taken Walk In The Park’s number of Festival winners to date to four. But he’ll have better chances than most of adding to that total this year judging from a Festival team that looks to have more strength in depth to it than any other sire’s.
Jonbon bids to succeed where Douvan and Min failed in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Facile Vega could be back at a third Festival too in one of the novice chases. Walk In The Park’s other runners to note in the graded contests include Firefox (Supreme), Ashroe Diamond (Mares’ Hurdle), Gidleigh Park (one of the novice hurdles), Monty’s Star (Brown Advisory) and Limerick Lace (Mares’ Chase), while in the handicaps Giovinco and Limerick Lace’s brother Inothewayurthinkin give him a couple of interesting runners in the Ultima.
One sire who was successful at last year’s Festival was Doctor Dino whose son Jazzy Matty (a half-brother to Delta Work who’s bidding for a third Cross Country Chase win this year) won the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. That doubled Doctor Dino’s overall Festival score after State Man had got him off the mark in the 2022 County Hurdle. While Doctor Dino doesn’t have quite the same strength in depth as Walk In The Park’s Festival team this year, he can boast a couple of likely odds-on favourites. One of those is State Man himself now that Constitution Hill has been ruled out of defending his Champion Hurdle title, seemingly opening the door wide open to last year’s runner-up.
Doctor Dino’s other Festival runner-up last year, Dinoblue, who was second in the Grand Annual, also has a very good chance of going one better this year, in the Mares’ Chase, and, like stablemate State Man, she’s another fine advert for her sire who seems to get more than his share of thoroughly likeable horses. Another from the Mullins stable in that category is Sharjah, twice runner-up in the Champion Hurdle and the holder of novice chase options at this year’s Festival, while Sceau Royal, a very similar type and a stable stalwart of Alan King’s, was third from one of his attempts in the Champion Chase.
Mullins also trains another of Doctor Dino’s leading Festival contenders Jade de Grugy who will take an unbeaten record into the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle on Thursday. There’s already Festival success in her family as she’s out of a half-sister to Gary Moore’s 2014 Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Sire de Grugy.
One of the interesting things about the Cheltenham Festival from a pedigree perspective is the variety of backgrounds which its participants come from – as those 170 different sires last year would suggest. Much more so than on the Flat, having a ‘different’ or ‘obscure’ pedigree is no barrier to success at Cheltenham, even at the highest level, as a couple of Willie Mullins’ winners at last year’s Festival proved. French-based sires Denham Red and Timos had just one bullet each to fire at last year’s Festival but they made it count, with Denham Red’s son Energumene winning the Champion Chase for the second time and Galopin des Champs winning the Gold Cup for Timos. Favourite to retain his Gold Cup title, Galopin des Champs is not just his sire’s sole runner at the Festival but remains his only ever runner in either Britain or Ireland!
Another sire who’ll be represented by just the one runner at this year’s Festival and certainly falls into the ‘different’ category is Martinborough. He could well make his mark though as his son Majborough is second favourite behind Sir Gino in most lists for the Triumph Hurdle and therefore the shortest price among Willie Mullins’ likely runners. ‘With different tactics he’s going to improve’ said Mullins after Majborough had finished third on his stable debut in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, ‘and if he does he might give the favourite most to do.’
What sets Martinborough apart is that, while he has spent all his stallion career in France, he’s a son of Deep Impact and an import from Japan where he was a dual Group 3 winner. So, a year after becoming the sire of Derby winner Auguste Rodin, could Deep Impact now extend his influence to Cheltenham? Majborough certainly wouldn’t be the first from his French family to win at the Festival as his grandam was a half-sister to Majadou, the runaway winner of the 1999 Mildmay of Flete (nowadays the Plate) for Martin Pipe and Tony McCoy.
