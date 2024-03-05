Three sires set for a successful Cheltenham Festival

John Ingles nominates a couple of sires with good chances of Festival success and a more obscure one who could strike with his sole entry.

WALK IN THE PARK No fewer than 170 different sires had runners at last year’s Cheltenham Festival which makes it very difficult for any single sire to make much impact with just 28 winning opportunities over the four days. Shantou, who had more runners than most (15) last year was the only one to hit the target more than once, having a Gold Cup day double with Stay Away Fay in the Albert Bartlett and Impervious in the Mares’ Chase. But Walk In The Park, another with the odds seemingly in his favour thanks to a Festival team of 13, drew a blank although he did have a couple of seconds with Facile Vega in the Supreme and Jonbon in the Arkle. It was Jonbon’s brother Douvan who provided Walk In The Park with his first two Festival victories in the same two races – the Supreme in 2015 and the Arkle a year later – while since then two more Willie Mullins-trained winners Min (2020 Ryanair Chase) and Facile Vega (2022 Champion Bumper) have taken Walk In The Park’s number of Festival winners to date to four. But he’ll have better chances than most of adding to that total this year judging from a Festival team that looks to have more strength in depth to it than any other sire’s. Jonbon bids to succeed where Douvan and Min failed in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Facile Vega could be back at a third Festival too in one of the novice chases. Walk In The Park’s other runners to note in the graded contests include Firefox (Supreme), Ashroe Diamond (Mares’ Hurdle), Gidleigh Park (one of the novice hurdles), Monty’s Star (Brown Advisory) and Limerick Lace (Mares’ Chase), while in the handicaps Giovinco and Limerick Lace’s brother Inothewayurthinkin give him a couple of interesting runners in the Ultima.

DOCTOR DINO One sire who was successful at last year’s Festival was Doctor Dino whose son Jazzy Matty (a half-brother to Delta Work who’s bidding for a third Cross Country Chase win this year) won the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. That doubled Doctor Dino’s overall Festival score after State Man had got him off the mark in the 2022 County Hurdle. While Doctor Dino doesn’t have quite the same strength in depth as Walk In The Park’s Festival team this year, he can boast a couple of likely odds-on favourites. One of those is State Man himself now that Constitution Hill has been ruled out of defending his Champion Hurdle title, seemingly opening the door wide open to last year’s runner-up. Doctor Dino’s other Festival runner-up last year, Dinoblue, who was second in the Grand Annual, also has a very good chance of going one better this year, in the Mares’ Chase, and, like stablemate State Man, she’s another fine advert for her sire who seems to get more than his share of thoroughly likeable horses. Another from the Mullins stable in that category is Sharjah, twice runner-up in the Champion Hurdle and the holder of novice chase options at this year’s Festival, while Sceau Royal, a very similar type and a stable stalwart of Alan King’s, was third from one of his attempts in the Champion Chase. Mullins also trains another of Doctor Dino’s leading Festival contenders Jade de Grugy who will take an unbeaten record into the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle on Thursday. There’s already Festival success in her family as she’s out of a half-sister to Gary Moore’s 2014 Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Sire de Grugy.