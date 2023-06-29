Adam Houghton highlights three key questions ahead of the weekend's racing at Newcastle and the Curragh.

Can Billy Loughnane add to impressive all-weather record with Northumberland Plate success? Billy Loughnane is now just one shy of 70 winners after bagging a brace on Wednesday’s card at Bath, a remarkable tally for a 17-year-old who only had his first ride in October. It was on the all-weather during the winter that Loughnane first made his name, partnering no fewer than 23 winners from 98 rides (23% strike rate) in January alone, plus another 11 winners from 30 rides (37%) when returning from a short break in March. The reason for that break was to protect his claim for the start of the turf season, with one eye on the big handicaps where the margins are so tight that having a good-value claimer on your side can make all the difference. Loughnane has certainly been given plenty of opportunities on the big stage – he even picked up a first ride in a Classic despite being unable to claim when partnering Sweet Harmony in the 1000 Guineas – though it's fair to say that he's still waiting for that landmark winner to take things to the next level.

It was a case of close but no cigar at Royal Ascot last week when filling the runner-up spot aboard Calling The Wind in the Ascot Stakes, so now Loughnane's attentions turn to Newcastle on Saturday and another big staying event in the shape of the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate. Loughnane has been booked to ride the Michael Bell-trained Adjuvant, a horse he knows well having partnered him to finish second in another valuable handicap at Newmarket in May. That was a career-best effort and Adjuvant didn't need to improve to go one place better on his next start over the same course and distance, hitting the front entering the final two furlongs and staying on well from there to land the spoils by two lengths under another 3-lb claimer, Harry Burns. Adjuvant is now up to a BHA mark of 94 which still looks fair judged on the balance of his form. He also shapes like a horse who will have more to offer as his stamina is drawn out further, sure to relish the step up to two miles for the first time at Gosforth Park. The switch to the all-weather is a bigger question mark for a horse who has raced exclusively on turf to date, but it will certainly be familiar territory for Loughnane as he seeks his biggest success yet. Indeed, the young apprentice has a particularly impressive record at Newcastle with 10 winners from 28 rides at a 36% strike rate.

Derby double looks a formality for Auguste Rodin, but what happens after that? The Derby is due another winner out of the very top drawer and hopes are high that Auguste Rodin could be just that after what he did at Epsom, justifying the huge faith Aidan O'Brien has in him with a convincing win in what looked a deep renewal of the blue riband beforehand Admittedly, Auguste Rodin hasn't yet done enough to prove himself a top-class racehorse – his Timeform rating of 125p is pretty much on standard for a Derby winner in the last decade – but that isn't to say that he won't further down the line. His victory at Epsom was certainly that of one likely to have a bigger effort in the locker when the situation demands it. Most striking was the way that the first two pulled clear of the remainder and the runner-up, King of Steel, has since confirmed himself a high-class colt in the making when winning the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, while the sixth, Waipiro, also gave the Derby form a boost at that meeting when landing the Hampton Court Stakes.

Next step for Auguste Rodin is the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and it's hard to envisage anything other than a routine win for the odds-on favourite as he tries to become the nineteenth Derby winner to follow up in the Irish equivalent. After all, the son of Deep Impact is 8 lb clear of his main form rival on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, namely White Birch, who was four and three-quarter lengths behind the first two when faring best of the rest at Epsom. Of course, completing the Derby/Irish Derby double is no mean feat and only three horses have achieved it in the last 20 years, namely Camelot (2012), Australia (2014) and Harzand (2016). It's not bad company to be keeping, though what was disappointing with that trio was that they went on to win just one more Group One between them after their Epsom and Curragh wins promised so much more. Racing folk are a greedy bunch and it will take more than that for Auguste Rodin to be remembered as the true great that the team at Ballydoyle believe him to be. We're looking for another Sea The Stars or a Golden Horn, two Derby winners for whom victory at Epsom was really just the start of a long and successful season at the top level. Only time will tell whether Auguste Rodin is a colt of similar stock, but another smooth success at the Curragh on Sunday will certainly whet the appetite ahead of the bigger tasks that lie ahead.

Can Boughey bounce back with a clean slate at the Curragh? It's fair to say that it's been a turbulent couple of weeks for George Boughey. After drawing a blank with his 15 runners at Royal Ascot, Boughey then received the disappointing news that owner Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah would be removing his horses from the yard, including the two-year-old Asadna, who looked so promising when making a winning debut at Ripon but then flopped when among the market leaders for the Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting. Disagreements with owners are part and parcel of the job – and so too disappointments on the racecourse – but Boughey can be forgiven if he's feeling in need of a lift heading into this weekend. With that in mind, Saturday's Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh is coming along at just the right time, an opportunity for Via Distina to confirm the promise of her brilliant victory when returning from six months off in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket's Guineas meeting. The official winning margin was six lengths and it’s possible to make the case that she was value for extra having barely come off the bridle in seeing off a whole host of smart rivals, impressively quickening clear after being produced to lead over two furlongs out.

Via Sistina had looked an improved model in two starts for Boughey (formerly trained by Joseph Tuite) towards the end of last year, but her Newmarket form was on a different level altogether, putting up the best performance in the race’s history. That takes on even more significance when you consider that the two previous winners of the Dahlia – Lady Bowthorpe in 2021 and Dreamloper in 2022 – both went on to make the breakthrough in Group One company later in the season. Just a repeat of the form Via Sistina showed at Newmarket will give her every chance of gaining her first top-level success in the Pretty Polly – she is 5 lb clear of Above The Curve on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures, while her master rating of 123 identifies her as the best horse Boughey has trained to date. He's already a Group One-winning trainer having struck in last year's 1000 Guineas, but a second top-level triumph on Saturday would arguably be even more poignant considering the events of recent days.