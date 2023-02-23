We highlight three key questions for Saturday's meetings at Kempton, Newcastle and Fairyhouse.

Can Christian Williams pull off another double in the day’s two big handicap chases? Christian Williams had a day to remember on the corresponding Saturday last year when two of his runners won both the big handicap chases. At Kempton, Cap du Nord won the Coral Trophy with stablemate Kitty’s Light chasing him home, while up at Newcastle, the mare Win My Wings landed the Eider on her way to following up in the Scottish Grand National when Kitty’s Light was again runner-up. Win My Wings has since been retired, but her stablemates who played their part in the stable’s success twelve months ago are bidding for a repeat performance this Saturday. This time, though, they’ve been split up, with Cap du Nord returning to Kempton in an attempt to join Docklands Express and Nacarat on the race’s list of dual winners. Kitty’s Light, on the other hand, does duty over a mile further at Newcastle, though the marathon trip will hold no fears for him given that good run at Ayr last April, after which he finished placed in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown for the second year running. Kitty’s Light’s recent efforts have been rather laboured, but the return to a thorough test of stamina will surely suit him much better, while he also looks very well handicapped these days, competing here off a mark 13 lb lower than at Sandown last April. Among his rivals of note are the first past the post in last year’s Grand National Trial The Galloping Bear, dual course winner as a novice last term Bavington Bob, and last month’s Catterick winner Bushypark. As for Cap du Nord, he returned to winning form at Ascot last week when running away with the Swinley Handicap Chase by seven lengths having dropped to the same mark he won off at Kempton a year ago. However, even with a 5 lb penalty for that success, he’s one of several having to race from out of the handicap thanks to the high-class Frodon heading the weights.

Another Pendil for Paul Nicholls? Paul Nicholls first won the Pendil Novices’ Chase in 2006 with Napolitain when the race was run at Sandown while Kempton was being redeveloped. Since then, he has won it again on no fewer than eleven further occasions, including the last two years with the Mrs Johnny de la Hey-owned pair Tamaroc du Mathan and Pic d’Orhy, both ridden by Harry Cobden. Cobden will wear the same colours this year on Solo, a former winner of the Adonis Novice’ Hurdle on this very card. Solo is in his second season as a novice, having got off the mark over fences on his reappearance in a novices’ handicap at Sandown. He’s been runner-up since in similar events at Ascot and Kempton and has his first run here since undergoing a wind operation after chasing home Balco Coastal over course and distance on Boxing Day. While he’s been running well in handicap company, Solo will probably have to raise his game in this Grade 2 contest even though he’s getting 5 lb from Harry Fry’s Boothill who won the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase over two miles here just after Christmas and will be trying this trip for the first time over fences. Fry, incidentally, is one of the few trainers to have broken the monopoly of his former boss in this contest, having won it three years ago with Bags Groove. Solo’s other big threat looks to be Datsalrightgino for Jamie Snowden. He too steps up from handicap company and comes here on the back of a career-best effort when runner-up to Nicholls’ smart Stage Star in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap at Cheltenham last month.

