There’s been plenty of rain overnight in Britain and Ireland, but who will the easing of underfoot conditions suit best?

We pick out three horses likely to appreciate a tough test this afternoon.

SAMS PROFILE – 1.45 Leopardstown

Klassical Dream is really strong in the market for his seasonal comeback in the Christmas Hurdle and the now ‘soft, yielding in places’ ground (they've been watering recently too) shouldn't be much of an issue, but he’s not the only one likely to appreciate an overnight ease and SAMS PROFILE could go well at longer odds. He’s not been the most straightforward and had to miss Cheltenham in the spring (not for the first time) after another setback, but he’d looked a very useful staying hurdler when beating Diol Ker in terrible conditions in the Galmoy on January 28. He flopped badly back over fences (9/4) at Galway when last seen in October but has had another break since and reverts to timber still possessing a little potential in this sphere.

HUNGRY TIGER – 2.00 Catterick

They’re still calling it ‘soft, good to soft in places’ at Catterick but they’ve had 12mm since Christmas and the light rain persists in North Yorkshire this morning. The two and a half-mile Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap Hurdle is going to be a decent test for the trip and bottom weight HUNGRY TIGER has some form over longer distances including in point-to-points. He comes into this on the back of a career-best effort when second to Grand Voyage on soft ground at Kelso and although nudged up 4lb for his troubles, he’s not been with George Bewley all that long and it’d be a surprise if we’d seen the best of the seven-year-old just yet.

DEFI BLEU – 2.40 Limerick