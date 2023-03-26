“He ran well and it was perhaps slightly frustrating he wasn’t in the first four,” said Iain Turner, racing manager for the McNeill family – who own Three Card Brag along with Patrick and Scott Bryceland.

What might have been if the race had been run on any other day of the Festival will never be known – with drying conditions on the final day going against their charge. However, hopes are high he can return to Prestbury Park and make his mark at the big meeting in the future.

However, despite travelling kindly throughout for Adrian Heskin and finding himself in a prime position to challenge as the protagonists rounded the home turn, Three Card Brag was unable to go on as the lung-busting scramble up the Cheltenham hill ensued and finished five and a half lengths adrift of the winner Stay Away Fay.

Stepped up to three miles for the first time, the Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old was sent off 4-1 second-favourite for the Grade One event on Gold Cup day.

“We were happy with Three Card and we probably couldn’t have done anything different with him.

“If there was a slight frustration it is you forget how quickly Cheltenham dries and we could have done with some of that ground they were going through on the Thursday. Some of that rain they were talking about for Thursday evening and Friday morning never really arrived.

“He ran very well and with credit. Adrian was very happy with him over the three miles and said he felt an easier ride.

“Also promising, with the future in mind, is that he took the journey over and the travel well and then handled the track – everything which goes with a Festival race – which is all a positive for if we are to return in future seasons.”

Thoughts are already turning to next season and hopes are high Three Card Brag will rank high amongst the next cohort of novice chasers.

However, with both Aintree and Punchestown still to come, there is the possibility his novice hurdling endeavours are not fully finished, with a drop back to two and a half miles for the valuable Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final a tempting proposition during the Kildare venue’s five-day Festival next month.

“I don’t think you would be writing off going to either Punchestown or Aintree and he does have the option of dropping back in trip for the Red Mills Final which he qualified for at Galway right back at the beginning of the season,” said Turner.

“He still has the option of running in that race and there isn’t much difference in prize money between that and one of the graded races. But we will leave it up to Gordon. He came out of the race at Cheltenham fine and we’ll just see how he gets on over the next few weeks.

“If he doesn’t run again, he doesn’t owe us anything – he’s won a couple, placed in a couple of graded races then finished fifth at the Festival.

“He’s had a good season and we’re looking forward to novice chasing with him. He looks an exciting one for chasing next year, so fingers crossed he stays sound and then we’ve something to look forward to over fences.”

