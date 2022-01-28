Dan Skelton’s exciting prospect has had a seven-week break since losing his unbeaten record over fences when third to Edwardstone in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December.

The seven-year-old had won his first two starts over the bigger obstacles at Cheltenham and is being aimed at the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at the Festival in March – a race that now has a far more open look following the setback to Ferny Hollow.

“I hope this is a good opportunity. In theory the ground should really suit him and a lot of things are in his favour,” said Skelton.

“He’s been freshened up since his last run and seems in good form, so hopefully we can get him back on track for Cheltenham. There won’t be a lot of excuses.”

Third Time Lucki has just the two rivals in the Grade Two contest – Alex Hales’ For Pleasure and Do Your Job from Michael Scudamore’s stable.

Ben Pauling has won the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle three times in the last six year and is looking to Not At Present giving him further success in the Grade Two over an extended three miles.

The seven-year-old has been progressive this season, winning five of his last six starts.

Pauling said: “He was big and backward last year. He’s gone up through the handicap and he doesn’t find things too hard. He could make the improvement to be competitive.

“We know the type you need to win it. Hopefully he’s there. It’s a proper test.

“He will enjoy better ground. He was just a very weak novice last season and has been quite progressive this year. It is a race that sometimes suits the horse who has had a bit of experience in handicaps and he is probably at the right stage of his career to give it a go.”