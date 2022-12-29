Ben Linfoot and David Ord reveal what they learnt over a busy Christmas racing period as racing stars shone on both sides of the Irish sea.

Energumene camp should fear the Arkle form It was a shame Edwardstone unseated Tom Cannon at the fifth in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton. He had been brilliant in the Tingle Creek and this was supposed to be further evidence that he’s ready to have a real crack at Energumene in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Alas, it wasn’t to be, but at least he returned unscathed and the Champion Chase, via the Game Spirit at Newbury, remains the plan. A crumb of comfort for Edwardstone’s connections came over in Ireland due to a further boost for the Sporting Life Arkle form from Cheltenham third Blue Lord, who bolted up in the Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown under a delighted Daryl Jacob. Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old had looked good over 2m4f at Clonmel on his reappearance but he was even better dropped in trip to 2m1f on Tuesday, looking every inch a Champion Chase contender as he smoothly moved through the gears to beat Captain Guinness and Chacun Pour Soi by 11 and 14 lengths, respectively. He’s got options trip-wise now, but two miles looks his game on this evidence and, while Energumene sets the standard, the division is hotting up nicely and last season’s Arkle first and third look leading players in the two-mile championship. Unfortunately the Arkle second has passed away, but the fourth home, War Lord, beaten three lengths by Blue Lord at Cheltenham, could be well treated off his current mark of 148. Seen only once this season when third in the Haldon Gold Cup behind Greaneteen, he was meant to run in the abandoned December Gold Cup at Cheltenham. He'll be of interest when he does step up in trip and he’s entered in the 2m4f handicap chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, so perhaps we’ll learn if he is well-handicapped sooner rather than later. (Ben Linfoot)

Closutton kids are alright Look - it's no surprise to see Willie Mullins dominating the market for a Cheltenham Festival feature - but his stranglehold on the JCB Triumph Hurdle is something else. He has the favourite in Lossiemouth (top-priced 6/4), second in with Gala Marceau (10/1), next shortest Zarak The Brave (14/1) and the fifth most fancied in Blood Destiny (20/1). The only other horse to break into the top five chart is Finale Hurdle winner Comfort Zone (16/1) and you can't imagine his all-out Chepstow defeat of Dixon Cove rang too many alarm bells at Closutton. Not when you've got Lossiemouth. She took connections by surprise with the ease of her debut win for the yard at Fairyhouse, showing speed they hadn't quite realised was there. The secret is well and truly out after this win in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle, a performance that led to Timeform labelling her "potentially one of the best seen in the division for several years". Yes Gala Marceau is entitled to improve for her Irish debut but the way Lossiemouth tanked through the contest and hit the line, it's increasingly difficult to find any potential holes in her. Providing she doesn't fluff her lines a the Dublin Racing Festival she will head to Cheltenham as an odds-on favourite. It then depends on what else her trainer wants to run against her. (David Ord)

Limerick novice hurdle could deliver once again It’s hard to think of a more prolific Cheltenham Festival winner finder in recent years than the Grade 2 Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle which has thrown up Faugheen, Martello Tower, Penhill, Delta Work and Vannillier in the last decade as well as placed horses in the Cheltenham handicaps. It’s always a race worth revisiting come the Cheltenham build-up and this year’s renewal looks no exception as Favori De Champdou continued to make up for lost time with an impressive victory under Jordan Gainford for Gigginstown and Gordon Elliott. He could be an Albert Bartlett horse like four of those five previously mentioned, as he’s a proper stayer who is blooming now having clearly had problems in the past. Whatever he does this season, though, he looks a novice chaser of some potential next year. If there’s a Cheltenham handicapper among the also-rans it could be Gavin Cromwell’s runner-up Letsbeclearaboutit as he ran a fine race from the front on his third hurdling start, likely earning a rating in the 130s which could be perfect for something like the Martin Pipe. Last year’s Limerick second, Freedom To Dream, ran fourth in the Martin Pipe and the 2018 Limerick second, Defi Bleu, was third in the Martin Pipe, so it’s a familiar stepping stone and Letsbeclearaboutit looks a horse of good ability. He jumped very nicely on the front end and looks to have a bit of pace, so it would be no surprise if he took a slight drop in trip in handicap company where he could utilise his clean jumping. He bumped into a classy stayer here but looks a horse to follow with the spring in mind, whether he turns up in a Cheltenham handicap or not. (Ben Linfoot)

